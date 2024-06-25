Cheez-It® and Hidden Valley® Ranch are introducing new ranch-flavored crackers, set to hit shelves this July

CHICAGO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Superfans asked and Cheez-It® answered. This summer, Cheez-It is taking the ultimate flavor-pairing to new heights with the first-ever Cheez-It x Hidden Valley® Ranch Crackers. Cheez-It saw how much its flavor-obsessed fans Want It. Need It. Cheez-It when they began creating ranch-flavored cracker recipes on their own, and the pleas for this flavor collab only got louder with the deliciously triumphant launch of Hidden Valley Ranch's Cheezy Ranch Condiment & Dressing. Now, the two most iconic brands for snacking and dipping are reuniting to bring the crackers fans have been craving. You're welcome!

Cheezy ranch fans rejoice! The Cheez-It® x Hidden Valley® Ranch collab is finally here in cracker form.

"We've seen fans mixing up their own blend of ranch seasoning-dusted Cheez-It crackers on social media, so we knew creating the perfect blend of cheezy and zesty flavors together was essential to satisfying their cravings," said Cara Tragseiler, Senior Brand Director for Cheez-It. "Much like our loyal Cheez-It fans, ranch lovers are seriously obsessed with Hidden Valley Ranch, so it was a no-brainer to infuse that fandom with our own to create a new, legendary cracker flavor."

The new ranch-flavored cracker is sure to have superfans cheezin'. Featuring the 100% real cheese baked goodness that superfans know and love, this latest mouthwatering innovation perfectly balances the bold, zesty taste of Hidden Valley Ranch with the beloved crunchy, cheddar Cheez-It flavor that will keep fans coming back for more. Each bite delivers the ultimate salty and savory combination that the most absurdly obsessed cheese and ranch lovers will crave and love.

"Creating the perfect snack for Hidden Valley Ranch and Cheez-It fans just made sense as the next step in the collaboration," said CC Ciafone, Marketing Director at Hidden Valley Ranch. "Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning pairs so well with everything, we knew together we could create a delicious, zesty masterpiece."

If you're a ranch-goes-with-everything-and-anything type of superfan, you know what this means. You can now put your Cheezy Ranch on your Cheez-It Hidden Valley Ranch Crackers. Again…you're welcome.

CRAVING A TASTE? HOW TO GET YOUR HANDS ON A BOX

This collaboration is the gift that keeps on giving. Starting today, Cheez-It is doing daily limited drops of the new Cheez-It x Hidden Valley Ranch Crackers on shop.cheezit.com. Just ahead of July 4th cookouts, road trips and beach day snacking, our most passionate cheez-and-ranch enthusiasts can shop the limited drop June 25 - July 1 and be among the very first to taste this delicious duo. Fans can get free two-day shipping with code ILOVERANCHCHEEZIT.

After that, get ready to stock up, because Cheez-It Hidden Valley Ranch Crackers are hitting store shelves nationwide in July – but only for a limited time.

Make sure to follow @CheezIt on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram and @HiddenValley on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram to keep up with all the tasty fun and news this collaboration has in store.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people. Our net sales for 2023 were $13 billion.

At Kellanova, our purpose is to create better days and ensure everyone has a seat at the table through our trusted food brands. We are committed to promoting sustainable and equitable food access by tackling the crossroads of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion. Our goal is to create Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline). For more detailed information about our commitments, our approach to achieving these goals, and methodology, please visit our website at https://www.kellanova.com.

About Hidden Valley Ranch

Hidden Valley® Ranch is the nation's original ranch dressing brand and was founded in 1954 by Steve Henson. Hidden Valley Ranch has unleashed America's favorite ranch* across all mealtime and snacking occasions, offering the bottled Hidden Valley Original Ranch in many varieties and in more forms for fans to enjoy the ranch flavor they love. The Hidden Valley Original Ranch Seasoning, Dressing, and Dip Mix is perfect for bringing ranch flavor to weeknight dinners, Hidden Valley Homestyle Ranch Seasoning makes great-tasting restaurant ranch attainable at home, Hidden Valley Ranch Secret Sauce serves up restaurant inspired flavors at home and Plant Powered Hidden Valley Ranch is Dairy Free with the great taste you expect. Hidden Valley Ranch's products can be found in grocery retailers across the country. CLX-B

*Based on IRI unit sales data for L52WE 08/20/23

Kellanova Media Hotline

(269) 961-3799

[email protected]

Weber Shandwick

Grace Luepke

(312) 988-2023

[email protected]

SOURCE Kellanova