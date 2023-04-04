Chef 21 Introduces Innovative Sushi Burger and Korean BBQ Concept and Tea House at New Downtown Greenville Location

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef 21 today announced two exciting new concepts coming to downtown Greenville with the soft opening of Chef 21 Sushi Burger & Korean BBQ and Chef 21 Republic, located at 500 E McBee Ave. Suite 108 in Greenville, SC 29601.

Chef 21 Sushi Burger & Korean BBQ pushes the boundaries of traditional dining with an innovative menu featuring a variety of tasty dishes, including sukiyaki pots, sushi burgers and omakase. The omakase is a once-in-a-lifetime dining experience, featuring a chef-selected 10-course tasting menu that is available by reservation only. Guests will taste the flavors of the world and enjoy a fun and unique dining experience that will redefine expectations. The new location will also offer private dining options for special events and celebrations.

Next door, Chef 21 Tea Republic offers a peaceful escape from the busy world with a menu that includes boba tea, herbal tea, wine, coffee, shaved snow flake ice, and more. The relaxing environment invites guests to recharge and refresh their minds with exclusive crafted beverages that are designed to soothe and nourish.

Together, these two restaurants create a new social hub where you can feed both your body and mind. The restaurant and the Tea Republic will be open for lunch and dinner, six days a week. The soft opening for Chef 21 Sushi Burger & Korean BBQ is on April 6th with the grand opening on April 14th. The soft opening for Chef 21 Tea Republic is on April 12 with the grand opening on April 19th, so mark your calendars and be among the first to experience this exciting new addition to Greenville's dining scene. Reservations are now available for the soft openings and grand openings weeks and beyond, so book now! https://skchef21.net/reservations/

For more information and to view the menu, please visit Chef 21's facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/chef21mcbee , follow on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/chef21_koreanbbq/ .

