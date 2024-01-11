Chef Adrianne Calvo Launches Groundbreaking Vodcast Series "Searching for Maximum Flavor" - All Episodes Available Now

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning chef, restaurateur, and author Adrianne Calvo is taking the culinary world by storm with the launch of her innovative new vodcast, "Searching for Maximum Flavor." In a trailblazing move that shakes up the traditional episodic release schedule, Chef Adrianne has made the entire first season available immediately across major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

Searching for Maximum Flavor - the Podcast Actor, Screenwriter Patton Oswalt and Chef Adrianne Calvo

"Searching for Maximum Flavor" is an exciting, high-energy vodcast series that sees the acclaimed chef in a riveting, long-form conversation with some outrageously fun guests such Patton Oswalt and Alan Bernsten, as they chat up all things that involve searching for that bliss point we are looking for - in food, travel, and connecting with each other. Chef Adrianne asks the questions we all want answers to. This is your ticket to the "Must-haves," "Top-lists," and "Best of's" You will feel...you will think...and you will be in AWE when she blindfolds the guests in a unique, vulnerable, and hilarious experience called Dark Dining.

"Flavor is an adventure, a journey, and a destination," says Chef Adrianne. "With this new series, I'm thrilled to bring everyone along for the ride. And, by releasing all episodes at once, culinary enthusiasts can binge on this flavor quest at their own pace, on their preferred platform."

Chef Adrianne's bold approach marks a significant disruption in the vodcast space, giving audiences the power to dive deep into the series without the wait. This innovative release strategy reflects Chef Adrianne's philosophy of pushing boundaries and redefining expectations, both in the kitchen and beyond.

"Searching for Maximum Flavor" is a beautifully shot, intimate, immersive series that blends culinary expertise with compelling storytelling, and a zest for life that only Chef Adrianne can provide.

All episodes of Season 1 are available now for streaming and download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and YouTube.

For more information, exclusive content, and the latest updates on "Searching for Maximum Flavor," visit https://www.youtube.com/@SearchingforMaximumFlavor/featured and follow Chef Adrianne on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook at @Chefadrianne.

About Chef Adrianne Calvo

Chef Adrianne Calvo is an award winning chef, six-time author, and restaurateur renowned for her philosophy of "Maximum Flavor." She has captivated audiences with her dynamic approach to cuisine and her culinary expertise. With multiple successful restaurants and a passion for sharing her knowledge, Chef Adrianne continues to be a leading figure in the culinary world.

