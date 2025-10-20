Chef Adrianne Calvo Returns to Food Network -- Bringing Even More "Maximum Flavor" to the National Stage

Miami's award-winning chef, author, Emmy nominated podcast host, and restaurateur makes her triumphant return to Food Network, inviting fans to cook with her LIVE across YouTube, Twitch, TikTok & Kick.

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami's own Chef Adrianne Calvo, the force behind Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar and the viral "Maximum Flavor" movement, is back on Food Network.

Having already appeared a couple of times on the iconic network, Chef Adrianne's return marks another milestone in her journey from Miami's kitchens to America's TV screens. Known for her fearless approach to flavor, storytelling, and the kind of heart-led cooking that makes you feel like family, she's ready to turn up the heat all over again.

Chef Adrianne On Set In action

"Every time I step into the Food Network kitchen, it feels like I'm in a stadium, and it's game day, only with brighter lights!" says Chef Adrianne. "I'm so grateful to return and bring Maximum Flavor back to the table. But what excites me most is continuing the flavor celebration LIVE with everyone afterward with the official launch of my IRL LIVE Stream across all social platforms."

Following her Food Network appearance on October 21st, Chef Adrianne will officially launch a an IRL STREAM Series "As Seen on Food Network" across YouTube Live, Twitch, TikTok and Kick - where she invites viewers into her home kitchen for vibrant, unfiltered mix of food, pop culture, and pure joy. Each episode begins with coffee time- a relaxed, come-hang-out moment that feels more like catching up with a friend than watching a show. From there, Chef Adrianne dives into a couple of crowd-pleasing recipes before turning up the energy with three interactive games like "This or That?", blind tastings, and burger slides.

The stream wraps with a playful cooking challenge, keeping fans laughing, tasting, and cheering along the way. Authentic, funny, and full of "Maximum Flavor," Chef Adrianne's IRL Live Stream blends heart, humor, and spontaneity—proving that great food is best served with a side of connection.

Join the LIVE kitchen experience at:

https://twitch.tv/chefadrianne

https://youtube.com/@maximumflavors?si=Sw0AWfLHy098SKi-

ChefAdrianne Stream - Watch Live on Kick

https://www.tiktok.com/@chefadrianne?_t=ZT-90hvIyYjsvl&_r=1

About Chef Adrianne Calvo

Chef Adrianne Calvo is an award-winning chef, restaurateur, author, and TV personality celebrated for her Maximum Flavor philosophy — food that's bold, heartfelt, and unforgettable. A Miami icon, she has earned national recognition for her creativity, philanthropy, and infectious love for cooking.

