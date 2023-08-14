Chef Adrianne's YouTube Show 'Searching for Maximum Flavor' Strikes Gold with Five Telly Awards

Chef Adrianne

14 Aug, 2023, 13:53 ET

MIAMI, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that Miami's own, the award winning Chef Adrianne Calvo, has swirled her magic in the digital sphere, winning five prestigious Telly Awards for her YouTube sensation, "Searching for Maximum Flavor."

Chef Adrianne in Napa Valley
Chef Adrianne in Oaxaca
"Searching for Maximum Flavor," is an adventure packed culinary travel show that ultimately ends up in Chef Adrianne's restaurant kitchen where she creates something inspired by the journey. A runaway success since its inception, the series's genuine and unique approach has captured the hearts and taste buds of food and travel enthusiasts across the globe. The awards further confirm the show's unwavering commitment to quality, creativity, and innovation in the digital realm.

The Telly Awards, renowned for celebrating excellence in video and television across all screens, recognized "Searching for Maximum Flavor" in multiple categories. The show won for Best Online Series, Best Culinary Program, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Online Host, solidifying its position as a must-see culinary series.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Chef Adrianne said, "I am overwhelmed and grateful by the recognition and the love we've received. The awards are a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. Our mission has always been to deliver maximum flavor, not just in food, but in our content too."

"Searching for Maximum Flavor" has indeed revolutionized the culinary digital landscape with its captivating storytelling, stunning visuals, and, of course, mouthwatering cuisine. The Telly Awards are another feather in the cap for Chef Adrianne, who is already a celebrated author, restaurateur, and television personality.

About Chef Adrianne Calvo:
Chef Adrianne Calvo, a Miami native, is known for her high-energy, innovative culinary creations. As a successful author, restaurateur, and television personality, her passion for cuisine and dedication to her craft is evident in her numerous accolades. Chef Adrianne's unique approach to food and her commitment to delivering maximum flavor has made her a beloved figure in the culinary world.

About the Telly Awards:
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks.

For more information, please visit www.chefadriannes.com or follow Chef Adrianne on Instagram @chefadrianne.

Press Contact:
Victoria Adrover
363779@email4pr.com
(305)733-9500

