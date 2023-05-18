Chef Amanda Freitag Partners With Cooks Who Feed

News provided by

Cooks Who Feed

18 May, 2023, 17:23 ET

Food Is Love Project Is Helping Provide Meals to New Yorkers Living with Serious Illnesses

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seema Sanghavi, founder of Cooks Who Feed, has announced a collaboration with chef, television personality and author Amanda Freitag.

"The Food Is Love apron was inspired by and designed with Amanda so it is appropriate that we are donating a portion of the purchase of each apron to a charity local to Amanda in New York City," Sanghavi explains. 

For every Amanda Freitag "Food Is Love" apron sold, a $10 donation will be made to God's Love We Deliver, a non-profit providing medically tailored meals to New Yorkers living with serious illnesses. This donation is in addition to the 100 meals already provided by Cooks Who Feed for every apron sold. The company is part of a world-wide network with the goal of redirecting surplus food to those who need it.

To date, more than 1.5 million meals have been provided through partnerships with charitable organizations that rescue surplus food to provide immediate hunger relief. More than one third of the company's profits go to its charity partners to fulfill the 1 apron = 100 meals model.

This model appealed to Freitag, who has become a household name for her work both on and off the television screen. She is well known for being a judge on Food Network's "Chopped" and has appeared on "Iron Chef America," "Next Iron Chef," "Unique Eats," "Beat Bobby Flay," Guy Fieri's "Tournament of Champions," and more. Her mission to make cooking more approachable inspired her cookbook, The Chef Next Door. Most recently, Freitag launched a digital series called "Easy AF," where she shows audiences that delicious food can be fun, easy, and quick to make right in your home kitchen.

"I received my apron and it is beautiful!" said Freitag. "I love it. I am so grateful to be involved in these wonderful efforts."

Sanghavi was inspired to start Cooks Who Feed when she read an article that reported ⅓ of the world's food is thrown away while that amount of food could feed the entire world's hungry four times over.

She employs marginalized women in the north part of Delhi, India, to produce her textiles. Every product comes with a tag that explains the impact and is signed by the maker. Aprons are ethically produced, handcrafted, and provide fair wages to marginalized women.

Sanghavi has partnered with other celebrity chefs, including Art Smith and Christine Cushing, to create aprons and spread awareness. She's also introduced children's aprons as a way to involve children in food.

"I never set out to create a company. I set out to create a movement that would empower foodies everywhere to fight hunger in the most socially responsible way possible," Sanghavi says. "What better way to fight hunger than with an apron; the uniform of a cook."

Cooks Who Feed is a company founded by Seema Sanghavi. Known for alleviating hunger by sharing profits with charity partners around the globe, Sanghavi is leading a movement to recover and redirect surplus food. To date, the company has provided more than half a million meals. Most importantly, Sanghavi is fostering innovation around hunger, food waste and sourcing.

SOURCE Cooks Who Feed

