Chef Anthony Russo Unveils Russo's New York Italia Pizza Kitchen & Brewery

HOUSTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Russo's New York Pizzeria, the nation's only chef-driven New York-style, Italian restaurant and pizzeria franchise concept, announces its latest franchise opportunity – an authentic Italian microbrewery. Conceptualized by Chef Anthony Russo, Russo's New York Italia Pizza Kitchen & Brewery will open the doors to its first location in 2019.

The innovative Pizza Kitchen & Brewery will feature Russo's infamous Italian menu with pizza and pasta-focused dishes, as well as unique craft beers, brewed in-house. The brewery will range from 3,500-5,000-square-feet and will host guests' favorite Russo's dishes that they know and love with the new design featuring a full view pizza kitchen concept, and open access to Chef Anthony's craft beers as they are created.

"2018 was a huge year for the Russo's franchise family that boasted international growth as well as the opening of our 50th restaurant," says Anthony Russo, Head Chef and CEO of Russo's New York Pizzeria. "Our new Pizza Kitchen & Brewery will specialize in handcrafted gourmet New York Style Pizzas made with all-natural ingredients, freshly made in-house pasta dishes like Lasagna, Gnocchi, Cannelloni, paired with freshly made sauces, dressings, soup and salads all adhering to Russo's Family Promise, 'If it isn't fresh, don't serve it.' The menu is sourced from fresh local ingredients and selected dairy farms for premium mozzarella and imported extra virgin olive oil from Sicily and aged balsamic vinegar from Italy."

Russo's opened four New York Pizzeria locations in 2018 with three in Texas – Austin, Pearland and Spring – as well as international growth in the UAE. The well-known casual dining brand expects to open 20+ Italia Pizza Kitchen & Breweries as the brand looks to expand its footprint in Arizona, Florida, Tennessee, Texas and internationally. In the first quarter of 2019, Russo's signed thee new brewery locations: Echo Lane & Bunker Hill, University Drive in College Station, and 3415 Katy Freeway-Houston, Texas.

As Russo's continues to bring its chef-driven concept into new markets, the brand awards franchise opportunities to qualified individuals who share a passion for fresh, quality food. To learn more about Russo's franchise development opportunities and the Pizza Kitchen & Brewery model, visit www.nypizzeria.com/franchise.

About Russo's Restaurants

Russo's Restaurants is a national and international franchisor of the casual dining brand Russo's New York Pizzeria. Based in Houston, Russo's Restaurants is composed of a mix of corporate and franchised locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Florida. Russo's has entered international markets as well, with locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, in the United Arab Emirates. Chef Anthony Russo created Russo's Restaurants by applying his unique, family recipes featuring New York-style pizza, handcrafted pasta dishes, calzones, salads, sandwiches, soups and desserts. At its heart, Russo's Restaurants reflects Chef Anthony's commitment to his New York roots where food and family come first. To learn more about Russo's franchise development opportunities, visit https://nypizzeria.com/franchise.

