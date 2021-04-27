Chef Avenue Lights Up Kickstarter with New Innovative Cookware

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Avenue, a Silicon Valley Startup that designs high-performance, modernized cookware, proudly introduced its first product earlier this month – Omnipan.

A bold, groundbreaking cookware that is fiercely aggressive both in its design and potential, Omnipan enables cooks at every level to prepare homemade recipes flawlessly. It is engineered to eliminate many of the once thought to be unavoidable steps in the cooking process.

An Omnipan Mega Set for all your cooking needs. Prep, cook, bake, steam, eat, store, reheat - all without moving food from one container to the other. This is hands-off cooking at its best. Use your own recipes or get our cookbook with recipes specifically created for Omnipan. Either way, your food will be perfectly cooked every single time. And when done, let the dishwasher do the cleaning.

On April 6, 2021, Chef Avenue's Omnipan debuted on the most popular crowdfunding platform and leaped out to instant success, racing past its original funding goal in 5 short hours. The excitement did not end there as Omnipan crossed 2200% of its funding goal in only 3 weeks.

Omnipan is more than a revolutionary cookware. It is a profound statement by a brilliant, energetic company that is out to prove that modern cookware is still very much about people.

Sleek, versatile, and fluid. Anyone with the desire to cook can quickly and effortlessly cook delicious meals at home with Omnipan and its list of inventive features:

Multifunctional – Prep, cook, bake, and steam with ease.

– Prep, cook, bake, and steam with ease. Modular and Compact – Conveniently stack and store when you are done cooking.

– Conveniently stack and store when you are done cooking. Sturdy Frame – Engineered with the precise height and thickness for uniform heat circulation and retention.

– Engineered with the precise height and thickness for uniform heat circulation and retention. Transparent Lids – Oven-safe lids with dual steam vents.

– Oven-safe lids with dual steam vents. Naturally Non-stick – Cleanup is simple.

Omnipan was designed to remove the friction in the kitchen. It can easily go from the oven to the table to the refrigerator to the microwave and then to the dishwasher. A colorful 176-page hardcover cookbook offers further inspiration.

"I want to thank all our Kickstarter backers," said Seema Shenoy, Founder and CEO of Chef Avenue. "People from 64 countries have come together to support us. Seeing this phenomenal support has been an incredibly humbling experience."

Visit Omnipan's Kickstarter page to meet the company that is redefining cooking for the home chefs.

About Chef Avenue

Chef Avenue is a cookware startup headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. It produces innovative, modern, and accessible cookware. It is also a socially and environmentally responsible company. For more information, visit https://www.chefavenue.biz/ .

Chef Avenue and Omnipan are trademarks of Chef Avenue LLC.

