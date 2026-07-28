Chef Boyardee Introduces High-Protein Canned Pasta

Each flavor delivers at least 25g of protein. Available nationwide beginning August 2026.

CHICAGO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Boyardee®, one of America's most iconic brands, is bringing high-protein innovation to the canned pasta aisle with the launch of its new Chef Boyardee Protein Canned Pasta line. The first wave of products, featuring at least 25g of protein per can, meets a growing consumer demand for convenient, affordable, and satisfying high-protein meal options.

The new lineup features five craveable varieties:

Chef Boyardee Launches Protein Canned Pasta in Five Flavors: Chili Mac, Beef Ravioli, Beefaroni, Spaghetti & Meatballs, and Chicken with Rice & Vegetables

25g Protein Chili Mac : hearty beef flavor and savory chili spices

: hearty beef flavor and savory chili spices 26g Protein Beef Ravioli : savory beef-filled ravioli enveloped in a creamy tomato sauce

: savory beef-filled ravioli enveloped in a creamy tomato sauce 27g Protein Beefaroni : rich tomato meat sauce with savory seasonings

: rich tomato meat sauce with savory seasonings 25g Protein Spaghetti & Meatballs : flavorful meatballs in a rich tomato sauce

: flavorful meatballs in a rich tomato sauce 25g Protein Chicken with Rice & Vegetables: tender chicken, rice and vegetables in a savory seasoned sauce

"Chef Protein represents a meaningful leap forward for the canned pasta category," said Dan Anglemyer, COO & CMO at Hometown Food Company. "As consumers continue seeking convenient, affordable ways to get more protein into their diets, we're excited to bring an entirely new offering to shelf that delivers on taste, value, and nutrition. We're supporting the launch with a significant marketing investment, including a new national campaign, retail activation, and influencer partnerships designed to drive awareness, trial, and long-term growth for the brand."

By combining one of today's most sought-after nutritional benefits with the brand's fan-favorite flavors, Chef Boyardee is helping reinvigorate the canned pasta category with hearty, delicious, easy-to-prepare meals at an accessible price point. The launch builds on the brand's strong 2026 momentum, which has included the introduction of its new Skillet Meals line and a high-profile presence at the Daytona 500 earlier this year.

"The Hometown Foods acquisition of Chef Boyardee from Conagra was transformational for Brynwood's largest portfolio company. In just one year since acquiring Chef Boyardee, we've turned out meaningful innovation on a fast-paced, entrepreneurial timeline. Our Chef Skillet Meals are shaking up the dry meals category, and our new high protein canned meals are being met with huge retailer acceptances," said Henk Hartong III, Chairman & CEO of Brynwood Partners.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury™ brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with Hungry Jack®, Birch Benders®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers®, Martha White® and Chef Boyardee® brands.

About Brynwood Partners

Based in Greenwich, CT, Brynwood Partners, is an operationally-focused private equity firm that has been making control investments in North American-based lower middle market companies since 1984. The firm targets non-core brands and companies operating in the consumer sector. Brynwood Partners currently manages more than $1.3 billion in assets for its limited partners, which include U.S. and international pension funds, fund-of-funds, endowments, foundations, high net worth family investment offices and financial institutions. For more information, please visit www.brynwoodpartners.com.

SOURCE Hometown Food Company