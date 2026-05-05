Now available at select retailers, with nationwide expansion planned this summer

CHICAGO, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Boyardee®, one of America's most iconic brands, is expanding into the skillet meals category with the launch of its new Chef Boyardee Skillet Meals line. Designed to meet the needs of today's families, the new offerings deliver on what consumers value most — affordability, convenience, and satisfying, hearty flavor.

Chef Boyardee’s 2026 Momentum Further Fueled by Launch of New Skillet Meals

With this launch, Chef Boyardee is strategically entering a growing category where consumers are actively seeking easy, budget-friendly meal solutions that don't compromise on taste. By bringing its trusted Italian-inspired flavors to skillet meals, the brand is filling a clear whitespace and offering families a new way to enjoy comforting Italian dinners at home.

The new lineup features five craveable varieties:

Beef Pasta – rich, homestyle comfort with a robust spice blend

– rich, homestyle comfort with a robust spice blend Cheeseburger Mac – cheesy, savory flavors with a craveable twist

– cheesy, savory flavors with a craveable twist Cheesy Italian Shells – creamy, herb-forward richness in every bite

– creamy, herb-forward richness in every bite Meat Lasagna – slow-cooked flavor with garlic and Italian spices

– slow-cooked flavor with garlic and Italian spices Chicken Alfredo – smooth, creamy sauce elevated with herbs and garlic

"Families today are looking for meals that check every box — quick to make, affordable, and something everyone at the table will love," said Dan Anglemyer, COO at Hometown Food Company. "Chef Boyardee Skillet Meals deliver exactly that, combining the brand's rich Italian heritage with the convenience modern households need."

The launch represents a major milestone in Chef Boyardee's ongoing brand revitalization under Hometown Food Company, which acquired the brand in 2025. Earlier this year, the company signaled renewed investment with a high-profile sponsorship at the Daytona 500, marking the beginning of a broader effort to reintroduce Chef Boyardee to a new generation of consumers.

"This is just the beginning," added Anglemyer. "We're committed to bringing Chef Boyardee brand into new category segments — through innovation, quality, and a deep understanding of what families need today. Consumers should expect to see the Chef Boyardee intellectual property in several new places in the store in 2026."

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury™ brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with Hungry Jack®, Birch Benders®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers®, Martha White® and Chef Boyardee® brands.

About Brynwood Partners

Based in Greenwich, CT, Brynwood Partners, is an operationally-focused private equity firm that has been making control investments in North American-based lower middle market companies since 1984. The firm targets non-core brands and companies operating in the consumer sector. Brynwood Partners currently manages more than $1.3 billion in assets for its limited partners, which include U.S. and international pension funds, fund-of-funds, endowments, foundations, high net worth family investment offices and financial institutions. For more information, please visit www.brynwoodpartners.com.

SOURCE Hometown Food Company