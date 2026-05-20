HOMETOWN FOOD COMPANY ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED EGG IN BIRCH BENDERS 12OZ SWEET POTATO PANCAKE MIX

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Hometown Food Company

May 20, 2026, 15:56 ET

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hometown Food Company, in cooperation with Element Food Solutions, today initiated a limited, voluntary recall of a single lot code of its Birch Benders 12oz Sweet Potato Pancake Mix because it may contain undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Product was distributed nationwide and sold through grocery, natural food retailers and online channels across the U.S.

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Birch Benders 12 oz Sweet Potato Pancake and Waffle Mix: LOT CODE INFORMATION IS LOCATED ON THE BACK OF THE PACKAGE ABOVE THE NUTRITIONAL FACTS
Birch Benders 12 oz Sweet Potato Pancake and Waffle Mix: LOT CODE INFORMATION IS LOCATED ON THE BACK OF THE PACKAGE ABOVE THE NUTRITIONAL FACTS

The following product details identify the affected item included in this recall:

  • Item name: Birch Benders 12 oz Sweet Potato Pancake and Waffle Mix
  • Case item code: 8 1000156076 5
  • UPC item code: 8 1000156076 8
  • Lot code: 5 265
  • Best-If-Used-By date: MAR 24, 2027

There have been no reports of illnesses associated with this product to date.

Only Best-If-Used-By Date MAR 24, 2027, with the Lot Code 5 265 are impacted. No other Birch Benders or Hometown Food Company products are impacted by this limited, voluntary recall and are safe to consume. All products with other Best-If-Used-By Dates and Lot Codes are not affected by this recall. Best-If-Used-By Dates and the Lot Code can be found on the back of the package above the Nutritional Facts.

If you have the affected product in a home or business, please discard it immediately or return it to the retail location where it was purchased for a refund. This voluntary recall is being made with the full knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may cause and are offering replacement coupons for your product. Please call our toll-free number at 1-855-206-9517 from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT.

SOURCE Hometown Food Company

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