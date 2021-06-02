Chef Chris Shepherd Partners with Bayou City Hemp Company to Feature CBD-Infused Cocktails at All Underbelly Hospitality Restaurants

"Partnering with Bayou City Hemp was an easy decision as soon as I toured their headquarters facility in Houston," says Shepherd. "They produce the finest quality ingredients from seed to shelf, are local to Houston, and source from Texas farmers; qualities I am passionate about for all Underbelly Hospitality concepts."

Extracted and produced in Houston, Mixer Elixir is a water-based soluble CBD that has a better absorption rate in the body. Unlike most oil-based CBD products with an absorption rate between 15-20 percent, the Mixer Elixir utilizes proprietary nano-emulsion technology that is absorbed as much as 90 percent in the human body so the benefits are felt faster and more effectively.

Research has shown the benefits of CBD used in Mixer Elixir have the potential to support stress relief, recovery from inflammation, and improved rest. In addition, the distillate carries a great taste that was perfected with the help of Shepherd and his team to better blend and amplify the notes of each cocktail ingredient.

"We could not have asked for a better partner as we enter the food and beverage market," says Ben Meggs, Bayou City Hemp co-founder and co-CEO. "Whether working with hemp farmers, entrepreneurs developing white-label products, or partnering with established brands like Underbelly Hospitality, we share what we know about hemp, but we learn just as much about each industry to tailor to their specific needs in the process."

The four Underbelly Hospitality restaurants, One/Fifth, Georgia James, UB Preserv, and Hay Merchant, are exclusively using CBD from Mixer Elixir in its signature cocktails, developed by Underbelly Hospitality's Director of Bars and Spirits, Westin Galleymore.

Underbelly Hospitality's Cocktails Are:

One/Fifth - "Cooler" lemon, mixed fruit, Mixer Elixir CBD, ginger beer

Georgia James - "Grass Snake" salted grapefruit tonic, lemon, passion fruit, Mixer Elixir CBD, soda

- "Grass Snake" salted grapefruit tonic, lemon, passion fruit, Mixer Elixir CBD, soda Hay Merchant - "Swashbuckle" lemon, elderflower, hops, prickly pear, Mixer Elixir CBD, tonic water

UB Preserv - "Streetcar" blood orange, lemon, mint, Mixer Elixir CBD, tonic water

About Bayou City Hemp Company

Bayou City Hemp Company, headquartered in Houston, is Texas' first hemp processing and extraction company that utilizes the all-natural process of supercritical CO2 extraction to create CBD and other cannabinoid oils, distillates, and isolates. The company sources from the highest quality hemp farmers in Texas, and utilizes its proprietary research and development to create premium-quality wellness products available for white label. Bayou City Hemp-derived CBD extracts are also sold through its own brand, Mixer Elixir and Third Coast Blends .

About Mixer Elixir

Utilizing proprietary technology from its parent company, Bayou City Hemp Co ., the Mixer Elixir is a nano-emulsified water-based soluble CBD. This nano-technology breaks down each CBD molecule to 1000x smaller than CBD oil and up to 10x smaller than other forms of water soluble CBD. As a result, the CBD molecules are absorbed as much as 90 percent in the body, compared to the 15-20 percent from oil-based CBD products, for faster and more effective results. The Mixer Elixir beverage additive can be mixed with a morning coffee or an evening cocktail; CBD has the potential to support stress relief, recovery from inflammation, and improved rest-according to research.

