CHEF DANIEL GARWOOD ANNOUNCED AS THE WINNER OF THE 5TH ANNUAL S.PELLEGRINO® YOUNG CHEF ACADEMY COMPETITION U.S. REGIONAL FINAL

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After an inspiring day of competitive cooking by some of the most talented young chefs across the U.S., S.Pellegrino® Young Chef Academy recognized Daniel Garwood, 28, of Atomix in New York, N.Y., as the winner of the competition's U.S. regional final. Chef Garwood will advance to compete in the Grand Finale in 2023 in Milan, Italy.

Academy Award nominee and best-selling author Stanley Tucci with Chef Nina Compton of Compère Lapin and Chef Daniel Garwood, the winner of the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition U.S. Regional Final on October 25, 2022, in New York City. Chef Garwood will continue on to compete in the Grand Finale in Milan, Italy in 2023 where Chef Compton will serve as his mentor. PHOTO CREDIT: EVAN SUNG FOR S.PELLEGRINO® SPARKLING NATURAL MINERAL WATER.

Chef Garwood emerged in the competition for his culinary prowess, beating nine other talented chefs with his signature dish, "Aged Duck and Persimmon in Tak Cheongju with Banchan through the Eyes of a Traveler." Chef Garwood won over the renowned panel of judges — including Adrienne Cheatham of SundayBest Series, Nina Compton of Compère Lapin, Philip Tessier of Press Restaurant, Sean Brock of Audrey, and Ignacio Mattos of Estela, Altro Paradiso and Lodi — for his exceptional technical skills, creativity and personal belief in the power of gastronomy.

"There were so many talented chefs in this year's competition, so I am deeply honored to be recognized for this award and represent the U.S. on a global culinary stage next year," said Chef Daniel Garwood. "I am grateful to S.Pellegrino for supporting young chefs in the industry and fostering such an incredible global community of chefs and mentors."

At the Grand Finale in Milan next year, Chef Garwood will represent the U.S. and compete against 14 other regions from across the globe for the title of S.Pellegrino Young Chef 2023. Each young chef will present his or her dish to a jury of seven distinguished international chefs, known as the "Seven Sages." To help Chef Garwood prepare for his journey to the Grand Finale, he will be mentored by Chef Nina Compton of Compère Lapin in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Presented by S.Pellegrino's partner — Academy Award nominee and best-selling author Stanley Tucci — Chef Garwood was named the U.S. regional winner, and three additional chefs were also recognized for the following awards:

S.Pellegrino Award for Social Responsibility – Jack Stewart of Bozeman, Mont. , for his signature dish "Leek and Quail Yolk Ravioli. Voted for by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, which runs the Food Made Good program, Chef Stewart's dish deliciously transforms every piece of an often-overlooked ingredient.

Jack Stewart of , for his signature dish "Leek and Quail Yolk Ravioli. Voted for by the Sustainable Restaurant Association, which runs the Food Made Good program, Chef Stewart's dish deliciously transforms every piece of an often-overlooked ingredient. Acqua Panna Award for Connection in Gastronomy – Chef Michael Park of New York, N.Y. , with his signature dish, "The Textures of Korea—Uniting North & South." Voted for by the competition mentors, Chef Park's pairs the flavors of North and South Korea .

Chef of , with his signature dish, "The Textures of Korea—Uniting North & South." Voted for by the competition mentors, Chef Park's pairs the flavors of North and . Fine Dining Lovers Community Award – Chef Laura Arrojo of Miami, Fla. , for her signature dish, "Socarrat with Fish Galleys and Royal Sea Cucumber." Voted for by the Fine Dining Lovers community, Chef Arrojo's dish reimagines classic plates of Catalunya with new techniques.

The S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition is a global platform and cooking competition developed by S.Pellegrino to identify, recognize and support diverse talent pushing the boundaries of gastronomy. The competition provides a unique opportunity for young chefs to be a part of a global community — S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy — that connects them with renowned members of the culinary world and empowers them through education and mentorship.

The regional final event also hosted the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy "Brain Food" Forum, an inspiring exchange of knowledge and ideas between young chefs and some of the greatest chefs in the world, curated by Fine Dining Lovers.

For more information on the S.Pellegrino Young Chef Academy Competition, visit: https://www.sanpellegrinoyoungchefacademy.com/, and follow along on social @sanpellegrino_us using #SPYoungChefAcademy for news and announcements ahead of the Grand Finale.

