The award-winning cookware line launches new collection inspired by Chef Chang and the love of human-centered design

VALLEJO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Meyer Cookware, the thoughtfully designed kitchenware line for the at-home cook, announces a partnership with Chef David Chang . The acclaimed chef, television personality, and best-selling author joins Meyer as its Strategic Partner & Brand Advisor, and to partner on a new collection — putting his twist on the iconic Accent Series line. Reflective of the sleek, ergonomic design and exceptional performance of the Meyer brand, Accent Series: io special edition (SRP: $240) is inspired by some of Chang's favorite Meyer pieces and must-have kitchen essentials. The 4-piece collection, comprised of a Wok, Saucier, Frying Pan, and Universal Lid, is a clever solution to making a happier, more streamlined at-home cooking experience. The collection is now available at meyer.com .

Chef David Chang Joins Meyer Cookware as Strategic Partner & Brand Advisor

Amongst a sea of brands, Meyer Cookware stood out to Chef Chang due to the brand's human-centered design, research-driven approach, and 50+ years of cookware engineering expertise. Over a two-year process, Meyer gathered insights from 150+ homes worldwide and Chef Chang on the design process. The result is Accent Series: io special edition, a curated collection that marries the best of Meyer and Chef Chang's ideologies to empower home cooks.

12.75" Flat Bottom Wok with Glass Lid — With its unique half-moon shape, this has hero status in Chef Chang's kitchen at home. With its generous size, it can fry, braise, simmer, steam, and sauté — while bringing out great tastes and flavors, every time. SRP: $120





With its unique half-moon shape, this has hero status in Chef Chang's kitchen at home. With its generous size, it can fry, braise, simmer, steam, and sauté — while bringing out great tastes and flavors, every time. 3 Qt. Saucier — This nonstick saucier is super multifunctional with its generous, rounded proportions and depth. Its open, rounded shape makes the saucier much better for whisking and stirring, whether it's oatmeal, mac 'n 'cheese, risotto, congee, boiled eggs, or a quick serving of ramen. SRP: $60





— This nonstick saucier is super multifunctional with its generous, rounded proportions and depth. Its open, rounded shape makes the saucier much better for whisking and stirring, whether it's oatmeal, mac 'n 'cheese, risotto, congee, boiled eggs, or a quick serving of ramen. 9.5" Frying Pan — With deeper side walls and a wide cooking surface area, this handy frying pan is your go-to for everyday frying needs, whether it's a couple of fried eggs, gyoza dumplings, grilled cheese, crepes, scrambled eggs, or scallion pancakes. SRP: $60





— With deeper side walls and a wide cooking surface area, this handy frying pan is your go-to for everyday frying needs, whether it's a couple of fried eggs, gyoza dumplings, grilled cheese, crepes, scrambled eggs, or scallion pancakes. Universal Glass Lid — Declutter your kitchen with a universal lid that fits both the saucier and frying pan — as well as the other pans in your cabinets. What's more, Chef Chang uses this lid as a trivet, spoon holder, and even as a place to put his fried egg while he finishes making his fried rice! SRP: $25

The new, limited-edition, titanium colorway is a nod to Chef Chang's innovative, yet minimalist signature design aesthetic that carries over into all of his products and restaurants. Every home cook deserves access to exceptional cookware at an attainable price - the new special edition collection 'complete set' is priced at $240.

Of the collection, Chef Chang said the following: "It's no secret, the cookware industry has been plagued with overpriced, bloated sets, and high-end cookware has traditionally been made for industrial kitchens- really not considering the unique needs of the home cook. In working with Meyer on this new collection, the priority was to perfect the essentials - let's strip away all the nonsense and get to the core essentials of what is needed to make great food. Together, we've created a tried-and-true set of must-have clever cookware that everyone at home can rely on to easily make their favorite dishes and ultimately improve their kitchen experience."

"When it came to finding the right advisor and partner to join the brand, we were instantly drawn to Dave," said Rusti Porter, Head of Brand for Meyer Cookware. "From his Michelin-recognized restaurants and multi-faceted businesses to his deep understanding of home cooks and professional chefs - he was a perfect fit for our approach: to challenge everything about how cookware is typically designed. With this shared passion, we've crafted an unconventional, curated collection of 'Dave's faves' that's versatile, durable and of course, has all the clever details that Meyer does best."

Chef Chang will remain an invaluable part of the Meyer Cookware team, continuing to lend his expertise and strategic guidance as the brand re-imagines cookware. In addition to launching this new collection, Meyer will become the official cookware partner of the all-new season of Recipe Club, the hit video podcast that sees Chef Chang and a rotating cast of culinary experts explore millions of the recipes people want to eat. The new season will kick off later this fall, featuring engaging conversations filled with innuendo, essential cooking techniques, a structured game show-style competition… and Meyer Cookware.

To learn more about the new collection and partnership with Chef Chang, please visit meyer.com or follow along on Instagram @meyercookware .

About Meyer Cookware

Meyer Cookware is a female-led, entrepreneurial, food-loving, global team of creatives, engineers, and designers rooted in sunny CA and vibrant Hong Kong. As an incubator for one of the world's top cookware makers, Meyer has access to leading cookware experts who have been mastering their craft for the past five decades. Unlike most brands, Meyer manufactures its products, and oversees every aspect of the cookware's journey: from the first sketch to the moment it's shipped. Driven by thousands of hours of research in real kitchens to gain insights on how real people cook, Meyer Cookware is known for its human-centered approach to product design and clever, minimalist details - creating award-winning, brilliantly practical, meticulously crafted cookware made for the food-loving home cook. Clever cookware, happy cooking.

About Chef David Chang

David Chang is the founder of Momofuku and Majordomo Media. Since opening his first restaurant, Momofuku Noodle Bar, in 2004, he has been named one of "the most influential people of the 21st century" by Esquire, received six James Beard Awards, recognized as GQ's Man of the Year, and a Time 100 honoree. He is the host of The Dave Chang Show and Recipe Club podcasts on Spotify, and several original television series including Emmy-nominated Ugly Delicious, Hulu's Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, and, Netflix's first weekly live show, Dinner Time LIVE. His cookbooks Momofuku, Cooking At Home, and memoir Eat A Peach are all New York Times bestsellers. David resides in California with his wife Grace, two sons and dog, Seve.

Media Contact:

Autumn Communications

2122069780

[email protected]

SOURCE Meyer Cookware