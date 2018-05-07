Chef David Pan of Orange Beach Concierge Wins 11th Annual National Shrimp Festival Restaurant Challenge

ORANGE BEACH, Ala., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef David Pan of Orange Beach Concierge was awarded first place at the 11th Annual National Shrimp Festival Restaurant Challenge – an annual culinary competition for Gulf Coast chefs that was held on April 13, 2018, at The Gulf Coast Culinary Institute at Coastal Alabama Community College. His dish that took the prize was Grilled Gulf Coast Shrimp, Two Brooks Farm© sable rice infused with lime and cilantro paired with haricots verts and caramelized shallots deglazed with garlic and white wine for a delicious winning combination.

Chef Pan was presented with the first-place trophy at the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber's First Friday Forum at Lulu's in Gulf Shores on May 4, 2018. In addition, Chef Pan was awarded $1,000 cash, a "Golden Ticket" into World Food Championship and Royal Prestige Cookware. He will serve as host of the 47th Annual Shrimp Festival Wrap-Up Party, have the opportunity to host a meal at the Shrimp Festival Sponsor/VIP Tent, and be recognized in the Shrimp Festival Program the following year. Second Place Winner was Jason Ramirez of Villaggio Grille in Orange Beach and Third Place winner was John Hamme of Coast Restaurant at The Beach Club in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Chef David Pan's specialty is French methods while remaining focused on the latest trends and techniques in the industry. After graduating from Le Cordon Bleu Mendota Heights, Chef Pan began his career at the 3 Diamond Rated WA Frost in St. Paul, Minnesota, under Chef Russell Kline. He expanded his culinary experience working with noted chefs at elite establishments that included the Minneapolis Club, James Beard-winning Gustavus Inn, Fishers Orange Beach along with Brick and Spoon. In 2015, he launched Orange Beach Concierge, one of the only private dining services in the area. While he is new to the coast, his culinary impact is already well-known by his peers.

