Chef-Driven Ice Cream Manufacturer - High Road - Announces Acquisition Of Sheboygan Plant And Its Tenth Anniversary

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- High Road, the country's fastest growing craft ice cream manufacturer, finalized the acquisition of the former Three Twins plant in Sheboygan, Wis. This acquisition will significantly amplify the company's capabilities, doubling the brand's packaged ice cream capacity, strengthening its march to national distribution, and allowing for significant logistics adaptability and efficiency. Moreover, High Road's product development will be further inspired by securing a home in America's Dairyland.

"It has been a pleasure working with the city of Sheboygan, including Mayor Vandersteen, and we look forward to contributing to the greater regional economy through job creation and our partnerships with other local makers and manufacturers," said Justine Zarch, EVP and High Road's lead executive on the Sheboygan project. "We understand the importance this plant plays in the local community and we're pleased we can collaborate with the incredibly skilled manufacturing workforce and talented professionals in and around Sheboygan."

COO Christian Rodriguez said, "The executive team at High Road has been ambitiously acquisitive in recent years and 2020 was no exception - with the purchase and activation of this new plant. Once we quantified the operational and logistical savings from the efficiencies that we would gain via this expansion, coupled with it being in the middle of the Dairy State, it was a no-brainer for us. We are ecstatic about the opportunity to engage with the people and culture of the city of Sheboygan as well as the entire state of Wisconsin."

"Adding the Midwest facility to our manufacturing footprint is another example of the High Road team executing on our mission to make beautiful craft ice cream and novelties at scale. It's surprising how many ice cream brands do not make their own products," adds Bryan Freeman, Chairman of the Board. "Since its founding 10 years ago, High Road Craft's chef-driven approach and ownership of its facilities is resonating with the consumers and customers we serve."

High Road Craft Brands has made Inc's list of the fastest growing private companies for the past 5 years and boasts 397% growth in just the last 3 years, and yet remains true to their founding mission: to create handcrafted, chef-inspired indulgences for those with a passion for the good stuff. 10 years later, High Road continues to focus on high integrity, quality ingredients, and culinary craftsmanship.

High Road is a motley crew of world-class chefs, mad scientists, and wacky creatives united under one obsessive calling: to create culinary-inspired, artisanal treats for those with a passion for the good stuff. For more information about High Road, please visit: www.highroadcraft.com.

