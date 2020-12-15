Chef Eric's Culinary Classroom Video Series to Teach Aspiring Chefs and Home Cooks
This video series teaches the basics of cooking, from knife skills to full course meals and desserts, emphasizing ingredients, cooking theories, and techniques.
Dec 15, 2020, 07:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduated from the Culinary Institute of America with honors and traveled Europe to master different cooking techniques, Chef Eric Jacques Crowley stars in a cooking video series created for students of all skill levels to learn remotely. Chef Eric has been teaching professionals and amateurs how to cook for over 20 years at his dynamic cooking school, Chef Eric's Culinary Classroom in Los Angeles, CA.
"People can derive a great deal from the art of cooking. The ultimate reward for me is seeing the sense of confidence and pure joy that my students experience when they master the life skill of cooking through my instruction, and to help other chefs follow in my footsteps and create their own businesses and careers," Chef Eric.
Chef Eric's Culinary Classroom offers a wide range of recreational and professional classes. With an emphasis on hands–on learning in an intimate environment, Chef Eric takes great pride in patiently focusing on each of his students to motivate them to reach their goals and develop superb culinary skills. This has equipped him to take his classroom virtual. The full twelve video series is available for purchase, and it comes with a pdf version of Chef Eric's new cookbook. Individual videos with the accompanying chapters are also available for purchase. In creating this video series and writing his cookbook, Chef Eric hopes to provide his expertise to the rest of the world, not just those who have had the pleasure of working with him in person.
Chef Eric's Culinary Classroom teaches hands-on cooking classes and gives you a technical education from a European-trained professional chef. He offers professional certification programs, recreational cooking classes, team building events, cooking classes for children, and all are hosted in a positive and intimate setting.
