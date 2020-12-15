Chef Eric's Culinary Classroom Video Series to Teach Aspiring Chefs and Home Cooks

"People can derive a great deal from the art of cooking. The ultimate reward for me is seeing the sense of confidence and pure joy that my students experience when they master the life skill of cooking through my instruction, and to help other chefs follow in my footsteps and create their own businesses and careers," Chef Eric.

Chef Eric's Culinary Classroom offers a wide range of recreational and professional classes. With an emphasis on hands–on learning in an intimate environment, Chef Eric takes great pride in patiently focusing on each of his students to motivate them to reach their goals and develop superb culinary skills. This has equipped him to take his classroom virtual. The full twelve video series is available for purchase, and it comes with a pdf version of Chef Eric's new cookbook. Individual videos with the accompanying chapters are also available for purchase. In creating this video series and writing his cookbook, Chef Eric hopes to provide his expertise to the rest of the world, not just those who have had the pleasure of working with him in person.

Chef Eric's Culinary Classroom teaches hands-on cooking classes and gives you a technical education from a European-trained professional chef. He offers professional certification programs, recreational cooking classes, team building events, cooking classes for children, and all are hosted in a positive and intimate setting.

