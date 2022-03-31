CHEF iQ Turns Up the Heat with Game-Changing Smart Thermometer

New device is smarter, thinner, tougher, and more accurate than the competition

MAHWAH, N.J., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEF iQ®, a smart home appliance brand, announced the launch of the Smart Thermometer™. This game-changing wireless device empowers home chefs to track the internal temperature of meat, fish, and vegetables with precision and ease. Tougher, thinner, more accurate, and far more intelligent than any other device on the market, the Smart Thermometer gives users the confidence to cook more adventurously, discover new recipes and techniques, and dazzle guests and loved ones with perfectly cooked meals. The Smart Thermometer takes the stress out of cooking by answering one of the most important questions: "Is it done yet?"

In conjunction with the CHEF iQ App, the Smart Thermometer monitors the internal temperature of food, ambient temperature, and cooking time. Thanks to its built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® connectivity, the Smart Thermometer can track your cooking from anywhere. An advanced algorithm lets users know when their food needs attention, such as when to flip or baste. Most importantly, it alerts users to the exact moment to take their food off the heat for guaranteed perfect results.

With the app's step-by-step, video-enhanced recipes and automatic adjustments based on real-time measurements, the Smart Thermometer eliminates guesswork so home chefs can cook with confidence. The device integrates wirelessly with the CHEF iQ App to help consumers track cooking time, monitor temperatures, and more. Customers can access thousands of recipe presets and a library of Guided Cooking recipes, complete with how-to videos, integrated timers, and target temperatures to help create delicious meals.

Developed by the CHEF iQ team of veteran culinary experts and product engineers, the Smart Thermometer stands apart from the pack with industry-leading features including:

Greater Accuracy - Measurements accurate to within 1 degree, compared to 8 degrees for rival devices

- Measurements accurate to within 1 degree, compared to 8 degrees for rival devices 21% Thinner Probe – At just 4.8mm (3/16 inch), it precisely monitors temperature without compromising the integrity of the food

– At just 4.8mm (3/16 inch), it precisely monitors temperature without compromising the integrity of the food Greater Range - Stronger open-air Bluetooth and unlimited Wi-Fi range ensures chefs are always in control of their cooking

- Stronger open-air Bluetooth and unlimited Wi-Fi range ensures chefs are always in control of their cooking 10% Higher Operating Temperature - Probe can withstand ambient temperatures up to 572°F while flawlessly measuring internal temperature

Crafted with premium materials, the waterproof Smart Thermometer probe boasts a 40-hour battery charge. The hub, which charges the probe and serves as command center, features a built-in speaker for audio and voice alerts. Perfect for outdoor cooking, the Smart Thermometer can wirelessly track up to 3 probes simultaneously to ensure everyone's steak is cooked to their desired doneness. Over-the-air updates allow new features to be unlocked remotely, enabling the Smart Thermometer to get even smarter over time.

"At CHEF iQ, we're committed to using cutting-edge technology to make cooking easier, faster, and more accessible for everyone," said Ralph Newhouse, CHEF iQ CEO. "With the launch of the Smart Thermometer, we're bringing incredible smart-home technologies out of the lab and into the kitchen, enabling every home chef to get the results they've dreamed of and to create nutritious, delicious, and perfectly cooked meals every time."

The Smart Thermometer is the latest addition to the CHEF iQ ecosystem, joining the existing CHEF iQ Smart Cooker® and App. The CHEF iQ Smart Cooker is an all-in-one cooker that pairs seamlessly with the CHEF iQ App via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It offers a wide range of cooking functions, including pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming, sautéing, fermenting, warming, and sous vide. Preorder and find out more at www.CHEFiQ.com , or follow along on Instagram and Facebook .

About CHEF iQ

The CHEF iQ journey began in 2017 with the idea that cooking should be approachable and enjoyable for all. A dedicated team of engineers, software developers, culinary professionals, and design experts have created an unrivaled cooking experience that seamlessly combines software and hardware to elevate the art of cooking. CHEF iQ products and the CHEF iQ App effortlessly connect and synchronize data for smarter cooking – encouraging all users to discover their inner chef. CHEF iQ has received many accolades, including TIME'S Best Inventions Awards, Best in Biz Awards, Twice VIP Awards, and more.

