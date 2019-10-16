Chef Jeff Osaka Heads North to Arista

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeff Osaka will open his 5th Sushi-Rama location at the Arista Broomfield mixed-use development. Scheduled to open in early 2020, Sushi-Rama will occupy the last remaining retail space at 8181 Arista Place.

Sushi-Rama is a conveyor-belt sushi joint that is fast, fresh and fun with locations in RiNo, Belleview Station in DTC, Lone Tree, in Aurora at Fitzsimons and a grab-n-go version at Denver International Airport inside terminal A. Sushi plates on the belt range from classics like California and Spicy Tuna to one-of-a-kind creations and the restaurant also offers other Japanese cuisine like Chicken Kara'Age from the kitchen.

"I have been shopping the north market for some time and I feel that Arista is the best place for our next Sushi-Rama," said Chef Jeff Osaka. "From the proximity to entertainment to the other incredible restaurants in the development, it felt like a natural fit for our fifth location."

The new 2,209 square-foot Sushi-Rama space will have spectacular floor-to-ceiling windows and its signature conveyor belt. The fish is sourced from the same places that higher-end sushi restaurants in Denver get their supply from and is flown in fresh.

"It is so great to add the caliber of restaurant that Jeff has along with existing neighbors like Pam Proto and the Kevin Taylor restaurants," said Arista Developer, Tim Wiens.

Arista has experienced a surge in activity the last five years with the addition of a second, Class A office building, new tenant Epiroc, and other retailers located on the main street. A new medical office building is slated for 2020 and the development's 18-acre retail project named the Turnpike Shops at Arista, is under construction with a new Comfort Suites and a branch of FirsTier Bank all underway.

About Jeff Osaka

James Beard-nominated chef Jeff Osaka was born in Los Angeles, where the food is as diverse as the city's culture and has garnered praise from critics and peers alike for his indelible contributions to the culinary world. With over 25 years of experience and ten in the Denver metro area, Osaka is the Culinary Director and Owner of Osaka Ramen, Sushi-Rama, 12@Madison and The Empire Lounge and Restaurant.

About Arista

Arista Broomfield, strategically situated between Denver and Boulder, is the only true transit-oriented, mixed-use, entertainment-anchored development of its kind in Colorado. The 200-acre project provides a unique blend of urban living in a suburban location in the heart of the "Creative Corridor." Offices, restaurants, and retail line the neo-traditional main street. Additional amenities include numerous parks, 1STBANK Center, aloft Hotel, UCHealth Hospital, Children's Hospital Therapy Center, a 1,500-space parking facility and more than 1,500 units of multi-family residential options. Wiens Real Estate Ventures, LLC (WREV) is the developer of Arista. The WREV development team has a history of development and asset management in the Denver and Northern Colorado area that includes more than one million sq. ft. of commercial real estate consisting of office, retail, entertainment, restaurants, hotels, aircraft hangars and banks. WREV has also done significant residential lot development and construction of high-end, residential homes. For more on Arista, visit www.aristabroomfield.com, www.turnpikeshops.com.

