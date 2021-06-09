Chef Jeff Osaka Heads North to Arista

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall Chef Jeff Osaka will open his fifth Sushi-Rama location at the Arista Broomfield mixed-use development. Construction originally started in March of 2020 but was immediately halted due to COVID. Construction will now re-start on June 15th with a projected opening of Fall 2021.

"I have been shopping the north market for some time and I feel that Arista is the best place for our fifth Sushi-Rama location," said Chef Jeff Osaka. "From the proximity to entertainment and joining the community of other incredible restaurants in the development, it felt like a natural fit for our next location."

Known for being fast, fresh and fun, Sushi-Rama has a unique conveyor-belt system to deliver fresh sushi directly to the customers' table. The Arista location will be a 2,209 square foot space that features spectacular floor-to-ceiling windows and a colorful, retro design from Denver-based LIVStudio,

"It is so great to add the caliber of restaurant that Jeff brings along with existing neighbors like Pam Proto and Kevin Taylor" said Arista Developer, Tim Wiens.

Arista has experienced a surge in activity the last five years with the addition of a second, Class A office building, new office tenants which include MWH Constructors, Epiroc, and Gorilla Logic. The development's 18-acre retail project named the Turnpike Shops is home to a new Comfort Suites, a branch of FirsTier Bank, Hops N Drops, and Starbucks.

About Jeff Osaka

James Beard nominated chef Jeff Osaka was born in Los Angeles, where the food is as diverse as the city's culture and has garnered praise from critics and peers alike for his indelible contributions to the culinary world. With over 25 years of experience and ten in the Denver metro area, Osaka is the Culinary Director and Owner of Osaka Ramen, Sushi-Rama, and The Empire Lounge and Restaurant.



About Arista

Arista Broomfield, strategically situated between Denver and Boulder, is the only true transit-oriented, mixed-use, entertainment-anchored development of its kind in Colorado. The 200-acre project provides a unique blend of urban living in a suburban location in the heart of the "Creative Corridor." Offices, restaurants, and retail line the neo-traditional main street. Additional amenities include numerous parks, 1STBANK Center, aloft Hotel, UCHealth Hospital, Children's Hospital Therapy Center, a 1,500-space parking facility and more than 1,500 units of multi-family residential options. Wiens Real Estate Ventures, LLC (WREV) is the developer of Arista. The WREV development team has a history of development and asset management in the Denver and Northern Colorado area that includes more than one million sq. ft. of commercial real estate consisting of office, retail, entertainment, restaurants, hotels, aircraft hangars and banks. WREV has also done significant residential lot development and construction of high-end, residential homes. For more on Arista, visit www.aristabroomfield.com, www.turnpikeshops.com

