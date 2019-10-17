Chef Joan Roca to prepare two exclusive dinners at Fairmont Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BBVA is once again teaming up with the famed Roca brothers to bring a once-in-a-lifetime experience to clients, prospects and community leaders, this time in the Austin market.

Head Chef Joan Roca, co-owner of the globally-recognized El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain, will serve two multi-course dinners on Oct. 22 and 23 at Fairmont Austin for over 100 guests each night. The dinners are part of the bank's mission to create opportunities through unique client experiences.

"Austin is an eccentric market full of innovative culinary concepts, and we chose it this year because it's one of the best food scenes in the nation," said BBVA USA Austin CEO Dillan Knudson. "Austin is a top market for the bank across our footprint, and we wanted to bring an exciting experience to an area we are proud to call home. People can definitely expect dishes, wine pairings and an atmosphere as vibrant and colorful as the city itself, with hints of Spanish flair."

The Roca brothers have been BBVA brand ambassadors for the past six years, and during that time have traveled across the globe with the bank to bring clients the atmosphere and innovation that has made their restaurant a culinary gold standard. Previous U.S. stops have included Birmingham, Ala., Dallas, Denver, Houston, Manhattan, Miami, Phoenix and San Francisco.

This year, the dinners will be hosted by the downtown luxury hotel, Fairmont Austin. A perfect venue for the Roca dinners, the hotel boasts a world class and renowned culinary team and is uniquely located amid the lush greenery of Palm Park and Waller Creek and directly connected to the Austin Convention Center.

"It is such an honor to be welcoming the Roca Brothers to Fairmont Austin for this dinner series," says Executive Chef Andre Natera. "The culinary direction that Austin as a city is going in has developed greatly in the past couple of years, and having the opportunity to bring internationally renowned chefs to Central Texas further drives the evolution of Austin as a true culinary destination."

El Celler de Can Roca, usually booked months in advance, was named the world's best restaurant in 2015, and has been in the top 3 for six of the past seven years by Restaurant magazine. Known as the "holy trinity" of the culinary world, the brothers' restaurant has also obtained three Michelin Stars, an extremely rare and prestigious achievement for restaurants the world over. Joan serves as the head chef, Jordi is the establishment's pastry chef, and Josep is the sommelier.

About BBVA

BBVA Group

BBVA (NYSE: BBVA) is a customer-centric global financial services group founded in 1857. The Group has a strong leadership position in the Spanish market, is the largest financial institution in Mexico, it has leading franchises in South America and the Sunbelt Region of the United States. It is also the leading shareholder in Turkey's Garanti BBVA. Its purpose is to bring the age of opportunities to everyone, based on our customers' real needs: provide the best solutions, helping them make the best financial decisions, through an easy and convenient experience. The institution rests in solid values: Customer comes first, we think big and we are one team. Its responsible banking model aspires to achieve a more inclusive and sustainable society.

BBVA USA

In the U.S., BBVA is a Sunbelt-based financial institution that operates 642 branches, including 330 in Texas, 89 in Alabama, 63 in Arizona, 61 in California, 45 in Florida, 37 in Colorado and 17 in New Mexico. The bank ranks among the top 25 largest U.S. commercial banks based on deposit market share and ranks among the largest banks in Alabama (2nd), Texas (4th) and Arizona (6th). In the U.S., BBVA has been recognized as one of the leading small business lenders by the Small Business Administration (SBA) and ranked 8th nationally in terms of dollar volume of SBA loans originated in fiscal year 2018.

