Chef José Garces' Como Como Products Now Available at Select Costco Locations

Como Como brings authentic Latin Flavors to home kitchens launching chef-crafted dishes in 97 Costco locations across the Northeast

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting culinary collaboration, renowned chef José Garces and his Como Como brand are proud to announce a highly anticipated product launch at 97 Costco locations across the Northeast. Now, home chefs and culinary enthusiasts can enjoy the bold, authentic flavors of Latin cuisine in the convenience of their kitchens. At the core of this launch is an exceptional dish: Como Como's Yucatan Chicken, masterfully prepared with vibrant flavors designed to elevate every home meal.

Como Como's Yucatan Chicken is tender and slow-braised, infused with the bright, earthy flavors of onions, garlic, sweet peppers, and dried chilis. A perfect introduction to the zest of Yucatan cuisine, this dish is as versatile as it is flavorful—ideal for everything from family dinners to meal prep.

José Garces, a James Beard Award-winning chef and Iron Chef is known for his exceptional ability to merge tradition with innovation. With over two decades of experience in the culinary world, Chef Garces is celebrated for his authentic Latin dishes, each one a testament to his Ecuadorian roots and culinary mastery. The Como Como line is a passion project designed to bring the flavors he grew up with to a wider audience, combining traditional ingredients with modern convenience.

"Launching Como Como products at Costco allows us to bring the rich, complex flavors of Latin cuisine to an even wider audience," said Chef Garces. "With our Yucatan Chicken, we're making it easier than ever for families to savor authentic, bold tastes in the comfort of their own homes."

About Como Como

Como Como is a premium line of chef-crafted, ready-made meals inspired by the rich flavors and vibrant traditions of Latin American cuisine. Founded by celebrity chef José Garces, Como Como products are designed to bring the essence of Latin culture to the home kitchen, offering authentic dishes made with high-quality ingredients, slow-cooked techniques, and traditional recipes, and bold, fresh flavors.

About Chef José Garces

