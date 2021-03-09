Chef Joseph Gera changes the game for celiacs & gluten free

Through his channel and media presence, Joe hopes to normalize celiac disease not only in the eyes of the public, but in the culinary world as well. It is still not well understood, and quite often professional kitchens still don't understand how easy it is to cross contaminate with wheat protein fragments. If he can change just this one thing, it will have all been worth it. Soon, he's looking to publish the first celiac safe cookbook full of real professional recipes of his own and looking to have a deal in place by summer. But for now, everything is available at his website and YouTube channel for expert instruction.

Following his diagnosis in 2013, Joe immediately went to work with his beloved, and now deceased grandmother (his greatest culinary instructor), to create and change family northern Italian recipes to make them safe for people like him. He's not only continued this work, but now is sharing it with the world both in person and all-over social media and the web.

Not always a chef, in fact this is his 4th major career which he changed to at age 40. Previously a stage actor and classically trained vocalist, then Professional Politics, and in his longest stint, a software engineer. These experiences have given him a unique view of not only the culinary world, but the food which he produces, having travelled extensively all over the world; and holding three graduate degrees in different disciplines. The one constant, however, was always his love of cooking and for the past 22 years, colleagues, friends, strangers, and basically anyone he's ever cooked for said the following: "you should be a chef"… so, he did just that.

Mostly self-taught, along with professional experience and instruction from two truly excellent mentors, he can cook anything, from anywhere, although his native familial Italian dishes, those from the Piedmont region of Italy, are truly something else and evoke the best of the region in which they come from.

Un figlio dell'Italia settentrionale che cambia la percezione della cucina domestica, con razzo professionale.

