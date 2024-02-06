Chef Kevin Quinn Honored as a Recipient of Career Education Review's Exceptional Educator Awards

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Career Education Review (CER) recently named Kevin Quinn , Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts chef instructor as a recipient of its Exceptional Educator Awards. The Award recognizes outstanding career college faculty, administrators, and leaders who have demonstrated unparalleled dedication, commitment, and excellence in teaching and learning.

After a rigorous evaluation process, the CER Editorial Board meticulously reviewed more than 150 nominations, ultimately selecting Chef Kevin Quinn as one of the 25 remarkable individuals to receive this prestigious accolade. The profiles of winners are prominently featured in the latest edition of Career Education Review , providing a comprehensive look at their achievements, and serving as a source of inspiration for educators throughout higher education.

"Chef Kevin's genuine passion for educating others inspires students to explore, question, and discover while learning," said Kathleen Ahearn M.Ed., CEC, CCE and Escoffier's vice president of academic affairs. "His sense of humor engages students and encourages them to understand the "why" behind lessons. This Exceptional Educator Award is a tribute to his remarkable dedication to his students," added Ahearn.

"The Exceptional Educator Awards serve as a tribute to educators who consistently surpass expectations, leaving a lasting impact on students' lives," said Jenny Faubert, Editor of Career Education Review. "These awardees have not only inspired and empowered their students but have also made significant positive contributions to the field of career education."

Career Education Review is a leading publication dedicated to providing insightful and relevant information about career colleges and the broader landscape of higher education. With a focus on higher education trends, best practices, and impactful stories, CER is a trusted resource for educators, administrators, and leaders.

