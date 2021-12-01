Chef Lorena García's Line Of Homemade Desserts "Doña Rosario Latin Delights" Available Now Nationwide

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Celebrity chef Lorena Garcia announced today that her line of homemade desserts, "Dona Rosario Latin Delights," is now available nationwide exclusively at Walmart after a successful launch earlier this year in selected cities. Her new culinary creation has conquered the national market just in time for the holidays to be the perfect match to family dinners and end-of-year celebrations.

Chef Lorena García

"Today, I feel that my dream of bringing the flavors of my culture to every home across the country comes true. I am sure that each dessert from Doña Rosario Latin Delights will give a special touch to those traditional meals we enjoy around the table with our family during this meaningful time of the year," said Lorena Garcia.

"Doña Rosario Latin Delights" desserts, are made using high-quality ingredients to provide a product that is versatile at the time of serving and accessible to the consumer. They are sold refrigerated, which allows them to have a longer shelf life, maintaining their freshness for more time.

ABOUT LORENA GARCIA

Recognized as one of the country's leading Latina chefs, Lorena Garcia's successful career includes a restaurant chain, published books, philanthropy, and multiple television show appearances in both the Hispanic and the general US market. She attended and graduated from The Johnson and Wales University with a bachelor's degree in Culinary Arts, where she also obtained an honorary Doctorate in Culinary Arts. Garcia competed in the fourth season of "Top Chef Masters," and was a judge on "Cocineros al Límite," "Top Chef: Estrellas," and "America's Next Great Restaurant." Her most recent creation is CHICA Las Vegas in the Venetian Hotel and CHICA Miami, whose menu is inspired by classic interpretations of Latin American cuisine. Garcia is the founder of the "Big Chef, Little Chef" program, a non-profit to educate better children and their families on managing and creating healthier eating habits.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Follow Chef Lorena Garcia:

Link To Product:

Tres Leches Style Cake: https://www.walmart.com/ip/Chef-Lorena-Garcia-Dona-Rosario-Tres-Leches-Style-Cake/914279821

Latin Delights' Flan Classic: https://www.walmart.com/ip/DONA-ROSARIO-BY-CHEF-LORENA-GARCIA-LATIN-DELIGHTS-FLAN-CLASSIC/774838547

Follow Doña Rosario Latin Delights:

PRESS CONTACT

Paola Marín

305-592-4473

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1700351/Chef_Lorena_Garcia.jpg

SOURCE Chef Lorena Garcia