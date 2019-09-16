Chef Marc Murphy and TAGeX Brands Partner in a Historic Charity Auction

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Marc Murphy has closed his final restaurant in New York. Landmarc Restaurant, a beloved staple located in Time Warner Center, served its last meal on July 22nd of this year. However, there is a silver lining to this untimely restaurant closure! Through a combined effort, TAGeX Brands will be partnering with Chef Marc Murphy, Landmarc Restaurant and No Kid Hungry to liquidate the entirety of the restaurant in an online auction on RestaurantEquipment.Bid. The auction includes over 400 pieces of equipment from the restaurant.

Chef Marc Murphy's Landmarc Restaurant Charity Auction

We are very excited to announce that 5% of the proceeds generated from this charity auction will be donated to Share Our Strength's No Kid Hungry initiative with a guaranteed minimum donation of $1,000 to ensure that we help end childhood hunger in America. This is a unique opportunity that will allow TAGeX Brands, Chef Marc Murphy, and Landmarc Restaurant to give back to the community.

The auction is currently live and will run through September 20th. As is standard with all RestaurantEquipment.Bid auctions, it will be free to register for and free to bid in. All items in the auction will start at $1.00 with no reserves! Also, TAGeX Brands will offer shipping on all the items featured in the auction.

With your continued support, we can help make No Kid Hungry's goal of ending childhood hunger in America a reality!

Auction Link: https://www.restaurantequipment.bid/cgi-bin/mmdetails.cgi?rebid34

If you would like more information about this topic, please call TAGeX Brands at 800.572.4480 or email info@restaurantequipment.bid

Media Contact:

Neal Sherman

TAGeX Brands

585.259.6353

222908@email4pr.com

SOURCE TAGeX Brands