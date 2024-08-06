Chef Merito LLC Earns "A" Rating From Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standards

Seasonings and Spices Brand Committed to Quality Nearly 40 Years After Founding

VAN NUYS, Calif., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Merito LLC announced today its receipt of an 'A' rating from the Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standards (BRCGS) Global Food Safety Standard, following a thorough review of the Latino-founded, consumer packaged goods company's processing facility in Van Nuys, California.

Since 1985, Chef Merito has been committed to providing the highest quality seasonings, herbs, spices, and special blends that enhance the flavor of every meal. This milestone reflects the brand's dedication to rigorous quality control in food manufacturing – strengthening consumer trust and confidence in the brand's growing suite of products.

Chef Merito received an 'A' rating from the Brand Reputation Compliance Global Standards Global Food Safety Standard. Post this

"This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food safety and quality," said Chef Merito CEO, Margaret Crow. "As we embark on the next four decades of production, we'll continue to provide our customers with a product lineup they both love and trust."

For nearly 25 years, the BRCGS has been recognized as a leading Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) benchmark – providing a framework for product safety, integrity, legality and quality. Developed with industry input, it measures food manufacturers' and suppliers' commitment to safe and high-quality products for their various stakeholders.1

ABOUT CHEF MERITO

Founded in 1985 by Plinio Garcia, Chef Merito has established itself as a trusted brand in the Hispanic community, celebrated for its premium spice blends, adobos, and marinades. Chef Merito prioritizes sustainable environmental practices and social responsibility, striving to make positive contributions to both their local community and the broader environment.

For more information, please visit www.chefmerito.com .

1 https://www.brcgs.com/our-standards/food-safety/

CONTACT

Roseana Martinez

POV Agency on behalf of Chef Merito

[email protected]

SOURCE Chef Merito