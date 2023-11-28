Chef Nak's SAOY - Royal Cambodian Home Cuisine Receives Three Prestigious Nominations at the 29th Gourmand World Cookbook Awards

Celebrating Cambodian Culinary Excellence on the Global Stage

RIYADH , Saudi Arabia, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a historic moment for Cambodian culture and cuisine, the culinary masterpiece "SAOY - Royal Cambodian Home Cuisine" has garnered multiple nominations at the esteemed 29th Gourmand World Cookbook Awards. Elevating Cambodia's culinary heritage globally, the book stands nominated in three significant categories:

Best Of The Best (Books Publishers B02) Asian-Books (Countries and Regions C08) Heads Of State (Gastrodiplomacy G05)

Chef Nak and her team who behind the book. The achievement truly reflects the creativity and passion of Chef Nak and her team.

Out of 205 participating countries, "SAOY" has achieved the honor of being recognized as the best in these categories, a true testament to Cambodia's rich cultural diversity.

"I never imagined winning prizes when I started this project three years ago. Working with a few friends who value cuisine, art, and culture was my goal. Now, the Gourmand Awards recognition is above my expectations. It's a reminder that even the simple joy of food deserves to be celebrated." - Serey SOT, designer/illustrator.

"As an artist and photographer, I take immense pride in the collective achievements of our team. It brings me great pleasure to share the remarkable success of the book with our nation. This endeavor has truly been a labor of love, and I echo the sentiment of 'Work from the heart.'' - La Mo, artist/photographer

"SAOY" is more than a cookbook; it's a vibrant celebration of Cambodian heritage, a repository of culinary knowledge passed down through generations, and a heartfelt tribute to the nation's people, art, and culture. The majority of the recipes were interpreted from Princess Norodom Rasmi Sobbhana's recipes between 1950 and 1970. Within its pages, readers embark on a sensory journey, capturing the essence of Cambodian cuisine and offering a delectable taste of the country's vibrant flavors and traditions.

"This is another exciting moment for Cambodian cuisine and culture. A talented and driven group of artists dedicated to showcasing the depth of Cambodian cultural heritage created this stunning work of art. This achievement truly reflects the creativity and passion of Chef Nak and her team." - Charley Todd, Cambodian Living Arts Board President Emeritus

"This book is a treasure! It's simply beautiful to look at; Chef Nak will teach you how to cook beautiful, delicious, royal Khmer cuisine; and Chef Nak's love for the villagers who taught her their wonderful recipes is also beautiful. " Robert Cutler, Managing Director, Narrowcasters

The climax of this extraordinary journey is at the Riyadh Gourmand Awards Ceremony, a part of the Saudi Feast Food Festival, the Middle East's largest culinary event, taking place from November 27 to 29. Chef Nak, the author, has the honor of representing Cambodia, showcasing the pinnacle of Cambodian culinary artistry. Supported by H.E. Hun Many, President of the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia, four key team members, including the author, photographer, designer, and director, presented in Riyadh to share Cambodia's beauty and culture with the world.

"I am glad that the UYFC and I are able to contribute in however small a capacity toward the overall success" - H.E. Hun Many, President of the UYFC .

This achievement is a collective success, reflecting the unwavering dedication and passion of the entire team behind Chef Nak. Their broader mission is to bring and elevate the vibrant flavors and cultural heritage of Cambodian cuisine to the world stage, envisioning a future where Cambodian cuisine is celebrated as a globally renowned culinary art that ignites innovation across the globe.

"We broaden our passion for culinary art through unique services in addition to publishing cookbooks and creating engaging social media content to preserve and promote the rich tapestry of Cambodian cuisines. Luxury home dining experiences, private cooking classes, luxurious homestays, and restaurant consultancy are among them." - Chef Nak

SAOY - Royal Cambodian Home Cuisine, is a cultural bridge that fosters the integration of tradition and innovation. Its pages not only include tempting recipes, but they also serve as a cultural guide, taking readers through the heart of Cambodian heritage. Chef Nak and her team hope to develop a culinary legacy by raising worldwide interest in Cambodian cuisine and forging cross-cultural connections.

For more information, visit the Chef Nak website , purchase the book on Amazon , or contact Chef Nak:

Phone: 855 12 90 60 24

Email: [email protected]

