Chef Reina, California's Renowned Vegan Filipino Restaurant, Goes National On October 1, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Did someone say, "VEGAN Filipino food?!" Yes, that's right! And starting October 1st, anyone in the country can order the delectable cuisine from the very restaurant that paved the way for the plant-based Filipino eats, despite not living near the restaurant's locale of San Francisco.

Chef Reina specializes in classic Filipino food with a vegan twist, and as the only vegan Filipino chef in San Francisco's Peninsula Bay, owner Reina Montenegro has made a prominent name for herself in the culinary world.

After closing her successful Bay Area dine-in restaurants (Nick's Kitchen, Nick's on Grand and Nick's on Mission) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Reina rebranded under the name Chef Reina, existing now as an online ordering food concept which offers a menu of Filipino favorites recreated with a healthier, vegan spin. The restaurant is located south of San Francisco in Brisbane, where Reina's walk-up storefront window allows her to safely cater to the community with in-person to-go orders.

Boasting a five-star rating on Yelp and countless positive reviews, Chef Reina is excited to announce the brand is going national beginning October 1st when flavorful menu items , such as Sisig and Tocino, can be shipped nationwide.

"Not a day goes by when I'm not asked by one of my Instagram followers when they can get ahold of Chef Reina food in their area," explains owner Reina Montenegro. "Some beg me to open a restaurant in their city, while others say they drive hours just to have their fix. So, this new venture of being able to ship my food to anyone in the U.S. is exciting!"

Earlier this year, Chef Reina became one of the first restaurants in the country to serve OmniPork's vegan luncheon , a plant-based version of Spam, and it was one of only nine restaurants to feature products from the Hong Kong-based OmniFoods .

As a tenacious female entrepreneur, Reina tweaked her business to help survive the pandemic, and now she's paving the way for a healthier and more sustainable alternative to meat-heavy Filipino food. The nationwide launch of Chef Reina marks a significant step toward Reina's vision of introducing vegan Filipino food to the masses and educating consumers on culinary activism.

