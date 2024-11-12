Chef Robert Irvine and FITCRUNCH® Go Bananas with New Chocolate Banana Protein Bar

"We decided to take the classic combination of chocolate and banana that everyone loves and pack it with protein in a delicious new bar," said Chef Irvine. "Our Chocolate Banana flavored bar is more than a snack – it's an adventure for tastebuds!"

With 16g of protein and 4g of sugar, the gluten-free Chocolate Banana Flavored Baked Bar is the perfect fit for busy families and active consumers looking for convenient and satisfying snacking. Whether it's a slumpy Monday morning or a jam-packed day with the kids, FITCRUNCH® Chocolate Banana is ready to swing into action!

The FITCRUNCH® Chocolate Banana Flavored Baked Bar can be found exclusively online at FITCRUNCH.com and Amazon. For saturated fat and more nutrition, product and purchase information visit FITCRUNCH.com or Amazon.com .

About FITCRUNCH®

FITCRUNCH® was created by co-founder and owner chef Robert Irvine to provide quality protein and supreme taste that you'd only expect from a world-renowned chef. FITCRUNCH® makes getting your protein more enjoyable than ever before with their array of protein bars and snacks that are truly delicious. The Robert Irvine Foundation supports and strengthens the physical and mental well-being of our service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. We provide these heroes with life-changing opportunities that unlock the potential in their personal and professional lives through food, wellness, community, and financial support.

Find FITCRUNCH® on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , TikTok , Pinterest , YouTube and at fitcrunch.com .

