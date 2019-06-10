Chef Roblé Ali Begins Residency at Brooklyn's The Tillary Hotel

NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Roblé Ali, Founder and Executive Chef of Roblé & Co., will begin a residency at Brooklyn's The Tillary Hotel, it was announced today. Chef Roblé and his team will oversee the food and beverage program at the Brooklyn boutique hotel, with a new menu for the café and bar and a seasonal craft cocktail program. Continental breakfast upstairs at The Secret Side is now available, and room service will follow. Roblé's team will also handle all private events at the hotel. The venture will be managed by Eat Afrique, Chef Roblé's hospitality group that oversees Roblé & Co.

The Tillary Hotel now serves continental breakfast upstairs at The Secret Side, as well as a new bar menu and seasonal craft cocktails. The hotel's T Room Café will be rebranded this summer and will feature local Brooklyn products and upscale bodega offerings. It's part of a collaboration with Chef Roblé Ali, Founder and Executive Chef of Roblé & Co., one of Brooklyn's top chefs, who begins a residency at the downtown Brooklyn boutique hotel and will oversee the entire food and beverage program. Chef Roblé Ali, Founder and Executive Chef of Roblé & Co., and one of Brooklyn's top chefs, will begin a residency at Brooklyn's The Tillary Hotel, overseeing the food and beverage program at the Brooklyn boutique hotel. Chef Roblé has catered to such noteworthy people as President Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio, John Legend, Jack Nicholson and Michael Jackson, and the company was the subject of a Bravo docudrama, "Chef Roblé & Co," for two seasons.

As part of the collaboration, the hotel's T Room Café will be rebranded for the summer and will feature an expanded all-day menu with local Brooklyn products and upscale bodega offerings, including breakfast items, salads, wraps, sandwiches, beer and wine, and cold pressed juices custom made by Chef Roblé.

The collaboration with Chef Roblé is part of The Tillary Hotel's commitment to partnering with local talent to provide guests with an authentic Brooklyn experience. Chef Roblé, who considers himself a "hospitalitarian," is a Brooklyn resident and brings to the Tillary an experienced team from Roblé & Co., Brooklyn's premier catering and events company.

"We're thrilled to have Chef Roblé and his team at The Tillary," said managing director Aliya Huey. "His name is synonymous with Brooklyn, and he's plugged into the beauty, diversity and authenticity of this great borough. He's that cool kid on the block that everyone wants to hang out with, and the fact that he's cooking for us brings us joy and excitement."

Chef Roblé is considered one of Brooklyn's top chefs. His eclectic cuisine is inspired by his Somali roots and his love of barbecue and American comfort food. He has catered to such noteworthy people as President Obama, Leonardo DiCaprio, John Legend, Jack Nicholson and Michael Jackson, and the company was the subject of a Bravo docudrama, "Chef Roblé & Co," for two seasons.

"I'm so excited to bring my style of Brooklyn hospitality and flavor to The Tillary," said Roblé. "This is going to be a great partnership."

About The Tillary Hotel

Located minutes from the Brooklyn Bridge, DUMBO and the Barclays Center, the Tillary is downtown Brooklyn's only true boutique hotel where guests can enjoy an authentic Brooklyn experience. The lobby's open, mid-century modern and art deco design and oversized games encourages guest mingling. It has 174 rooms and 12 suites, with amenities such as Frette linens and C. Bigelow bath products. The hotel offers an elevated cafe menu of local Brooklyn products, and the Secret Side, a casual chic rooftop bar, has 3200 feet of outdoor space where guests can enjoy games, wine, spirits and local brews. The Navy Ballroom features space for private events and corporate functions. A 137-seat restaurant is scheduled to open in 2019. For more information, visit www.thetillaryhotel.com .

