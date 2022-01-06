Chef Scott Signori Was a Pioneer in the Farm to Table Movement in the Finger Lakes

HECTOR, N.Y., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Edward Signori, passed away surrounded by and in the care of his loving children, family and friends at his home in Hector, NY on December 26, 2021 after a 16-month battle with glioblastoma. He was 54.

Chef Scott Signori Chef Scot Signori at the Stonecat Cafe

Scott, the chef and owner of the Stonecat Café in Hector, NY, was a pioneer in the farm to table movement in the Finger Lakes. The Stonecat, which was featured and received rave reviews by the NYT Magazine, GQ, Southern Living, Newsweek and the local Edible Fingers Lake (who proclaimed Scott a "Local Hero") has become a mainstay in the community and its larger wine trail since its opening in 1999. Scott was passionate about establishing true connections with people, food, the land he loved, music and art. He told Edible Finger Lakes, "My best attribute as a chef is being nice. I feel like (my mission as a chef) is to wake people up to life. I believe we should make food as it was made for us by our parents and grandparents: with love." He accomplished that mission, nourishing and entertaining his beloved community as well as devotees who made pilgrimages from New York City.

In 1993, Scott opened the Escape Café, a tapas restaurant and bar, above La Fonda restaurant in Dupont Circle. With little money but huge ideas and a bevy of artist and musician friends, Scott created a haven for foodies and music lovers. He introduced one of the first drag brunches in DC and hosted musicians like Paula Cole and Jewel as well as local hip hop and indie rock musicians. Paintings and photographs from local artists were in constant rotation on the walls and even the tables.

Scott was raised in McLean, VA, graduating from McLean High School in 1986 and from Virginia Tech in 1990.

Scott is survived by his children Sophia Raven (15) and Wiley David Skywalker (12), whom he cherished beyond all things. Other loved ones include his father David Signori, Jr (Linda), mother Nancy McClafferty Signori Dalton (Dave), brother David Signori III (Pamela), sisters Christine Signori and Gina Signori Stebbins (Chad), nieces Bella and Lily and nephew Sam, his former wife, Jessica Giles, his best friend, Daphne Nolder, and a host of cousins, aunts and uncles, particularly Dianne and John Regan.

Scott was buried on his land in Hector, NY. A celebration of his life will be held there in the spring, with tables of great food and wine, live music, art festooning the trees and his pond, and hundreds of Scott fans.

Donations may be made to: https://senecalakeguardian.org/

