Chef Shamy Announces Plans to Rebrand as Better Butter

SALT LAKE CITY, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Shamy, a long-time maker of flavor-packed craft butters, recently announced plans to rebrand as Better Butter. Since the beginning, Chef Shamy's focus has been to create the best butters that use only high-quality, all-natural ingredients.

"Our gourmet butters are suitable for those who adhere to a gluten-free diet or maintain a Kosher home, and we are proud that each gourmet compound butter is created from 100% pure all-natural butter for the best flavor and texture possible," says Chef David Shamy. Originally created with the idea of providing friends and family with homemade garlic butter during the holiday season, Chef Shamy's butters experienced a boom in popularity when the need to offer an item to sell for his daughter's school fundraiser arose, and the leftover butter was sold to a local grocery store.

The idea developed further as others in the community expressed their passion for Chef Shamy's craft butter. After moving operations to a small commercial kitchen and increasing production levels, Chef Shamy began adding both savory and sweet flavors to his ever-expanding menu of flavor-packed butters, and before long he started developing a loyal following.

Now, with Chef Shamy rebranding as Better Butter, products will be available in Sam's Club, Sprouts, and other grocery stores all across the United States, making it easier than ever to find them no matter where you're located. Because Chef Shamy has always focused on creating great-tasting butter that's packed with flavor, the mission has been about the taste just as much as it has been about getting people to eat healthier. When combined with fresh meats or fresh produce, these craft butters are designed to make everything taste more amazing.

For those looking for a healthier butter, Better Butter may be the perfect solution because it is free from rBST and MSG, making it an ideal option for those looking to indulge in guilt-free cooking. "We don't add preservatives, emulsifiers, or oils, so our customers trust the quality of what we produce. Because we use only the best, our craft butters are perfect as an ingredient for your favorite recipes," Chef Shamy notes, adding that Better Butter does not have to be refrigerated, and can be stored at room temperature so it's ready to use any time the desire for something delicious strikes.

Because Better Butter is available in a variety of unique styles, including Garlic Parmesan Basil, Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Steakhouse, Lemon Herb, European Style, Honey, Black Truffle, Strawberry, Vanilla, Asiago Chive, and Garlic Herb, it makes a great addition to any home or commercial kitchen. As ideal for amateur chefs cooking in their kitchens for fun as it is for professional chefs who are developing their next recipe, Better Butter's unique flavor profiles make it a flexible ingredient that helps people to serve up the magic moments that matter most. Those interested can learn more and find stores carrying Better Butter at https://betterbutter.com/ .

About Better Butter

Better Butter was founded with one mission in mind — to elevate the little moments by giving your butter a tasty upgrade to make even the smallest meal more. Available in a variety of flavors, each craft butter makes it easy for anyone to be a great cook and utilize flavors that level up mealtime and create better moments at the table. Visit https://betterbutter.com/ to learn more or find a grocery store near you that carries Better Butter.

Contact: Tiffany Tran

[email protected]

801-938-0909

SOURCE Better Butter