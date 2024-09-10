Chef Tiffany Derry Gathers the Biggest Names in Food for Inaugural Shef F+W Festival
Sep 10, 2024, 10:00 ET
Derry and friends Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, Michael Voltaggio and more
come together November 8-10 to drive transformation in the culinary industry
DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Tiffany Derry, James Beard nominated chef and co-founder of purpose-driven hospitality group T2D Concepts, today announced the inaugural Shef F+W Festival set for November 8 to 10, 2024 in Grand Prairie, Texas. Tickets are available now at sheffoodandwine.com.
Hosted by Derry and T2D Concepts co-founder Tom Foley, the festival will kick off Friday, November 8th with the Shef Tiffany and Friends Restaurant Takeover, an intimate four-course dinner. Saturday, November 9th, will begin with a pickleball tournament followed by a whiskey and wine tasting and panel discussion. The day will culminate with the Grand Tasting Experience featuring awarded chefs, spirits and wine, and a performance by DreamSound. On Sunday, November 10th, the festival closes with Mimosas & Matinee where Carla Hall will debut her One Woman Show.
The talent lineup includes:
- Carla Hall – Chef, TV Personality & Author
- Kwame Onwuachi – James Beard Award Winner, Author & Restaurateur | Tatiana
- Michael Voltaggio – TV Personality, Restaurateur & Author
- Erick Williams – James Beard Award Winner | Virtue Hospitality Group
- Silvia Barban – Top Chef Alum & Restaurateur | Larina Pastificio e Vino
- Tavel Bristol-Joseph – Top Chef Alum & Restaurateur | Emmer & Rye Hospitality
- Gabriele Bertaccini – Food Network Ciao House | Chef & Founder, Il Tocco
- Arnold Myint – Chef-Owner & Restaurateur | International Market
- Tim Hollingsworth – Award-winning Chef & Restaurateur | Otium
- Kelsey Barnard-Clark – TV personality, Chef, & Author
- Kevin Bludso – Netflix Barbecue Showdown & James Beard Award Winner | Bludso's BBQ
- Marcus Davis – Chef & Restaurateur | The Breakfast Klub
Shef F+W encapsulates T2D Concepts' mission of driving social change and emphasizes the "she" in chef. T2D has partnered with the Texas Restaurant Foundation to advance Recipe, a learning platform for growth opportunities for hospitality professionals.
"I'm thrilled to bring some of the most talented chefs together for a weekend to not only share great food and memories, but also create impact for our industry," said Derry. "It's going to be a special and delicious weekend – one that we hope will become a tradition for years to come."
The festival will take place at EpicCentral, the new entertainment complex and future home to the second location of Radici Wood Fired Grill. To learn more, visit sheffoodandwine.com.
SOURCE T2D Concepts
