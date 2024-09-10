Chef Tiffany Derry Gathers the Biggest Names in Food for Inaugural Shef F+W Festival

Derry and friends Carla Hall, Kwame Onwuachi, Michael Voltaggio and more

come together November 8-10 to drive transformation in the culinary industry

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chef Tiffany Derry, James Beard nominated chef and co-founder of purpose-driven hospitality group T2D Concepts , today announced the inaugural Shef F+W Festival set for November 8 to 10, 2024 in Grand Prairie, Texas. Tickets are available now at sheffoodandwine.com .

Hosted by Derry and T2D Concepts co-founder Tom Foley, the festival will kick off Friday, November 8th with the Shef Tiffany and Friends Restaurant Takeover, an intimate four-course dinner. Saturday, November 9th, will begin with a pickleball tournament followed by a whiskey and wine tasting and panel discussion. The day will culminate with the Grand Tasting Experience featuring awarded chefs, spirits and wine, and a performance by DreamSound. On Sunday, November 10th, the festival closes with Mimosas & Matinee where Carla Hall will debut her One Woman Show.

The talent lineup includes:

Carla Hall – Chef, TV Personality & Author

– Chef, TV Personality & Author Kwame Onwuachi – James Beard Award Winner, Author & Restaurateur | Tatiana

– Award Winner, Author & Restaurateur | Tatiana Michael Voltaggio – TV Personality, Restaurateur & Author

– TV Personality, Restaurateur & Author Erick Williams – James Beard Award Winner | Virtue Hospitality Group

– Award Winner | Virtue Hospitality Group Silvia Barban – Top Chef Alum & Restaurateur | Larina Pastificio e Vino

– Top Chef Alum & Restaurateur | Larina Pastificio e Vino Tavel Bristol-Joseph – Top Chef Alum & Restaurateur | Emmer & Rye Hospitality

– Top Chef Alum & Restaurateur | Emmer & Rye Hospitality Gabriele Bertaccini – Food Network Ciao House | Chef & Founder, Il Tocco

– Food Network Ciao House | Chef & Founder, Il Tocco Arnold Myint – Chef-Owner & Restaurateur | International Market

– Chef-Owner & Restaurateur | International Market Tim Hollingsworth – Award-winning Chef & Restaurateur | Otium

– Award-winning Chef & Restaurateur | Otium Kelsey Barnard-Clark – TV personality, Chef, & Author

– TV personality, Chef, & Author Kevin Bludso – Netflix Barbecue Showdown & James Beard Award Winner | Bludso's BBQ

– Netflix Barbecue Showdown & Award Winner | Bludso's BBQ Marcus Davis – Chef & Restaurateur | The Breakfast Klub

Shef F+W encapsulates T2D Concepts' mission of driving social change and emphasizes the "she" in chef. T2D has partnered with the Texas Restaurant Foundation to advance Recipe , a learning platform for growth opportunities for hospitality professionals.

"I'm thrilled to bring some of the most talented chefs together for a weekend to not only share great food and memories, but also create impact for our industry," said Derry. "It's going to be a special and delicious weekend – one that we hope will become a tradition for years to come."

The festival will take place at EpicCentral , the new entertainment complex and future home to the second location of Radici Wood Fired Grill. To learn more, visit sheffoodandwine.com .

