Chef-to-Consumer Marketplace Shef Announces Binging with Babish Partnership

Via the Shef platform, Binging with Babish fans can order one of Chef Andrew Rea's famous sweet treats for the first time ever

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shef , the nation's leading chef-to-consumer marketplace that enables anyone, anywhere to start a food business, announced an exclusive partnership with Andrew Rea, chef and personality behind the popular cooking show, Binging with Babish. For the first time ever, fans can enjoy one of Andrew's famous sweet treats in real life – a custom "Everything Cookie," now available for preorder via the Shef platform . All of Andrew's earnings from the partnership will be donated to No Kid Hungry.

Andrew Rea, Binging with Babish Binging with Babish's "Everything Cookie"

Inspired by the drool worthy and outlandish meals we see on TV shows, movies and even video games, the Babish Culinary Universe brings the food we see on our screens to life. Andrew shows how to make both the basics and the unconventional meals that seem impossible. Mixing up education and experimentation in the kitchen with his love for film, television, and everything pop culture, Andrew whips up meals that bring out the curiosity of technical chefs, entertainment junkies, and everyone in between. In addition to his YouTube channel with over 10 million subscribers, Andrew is a New York Times bestselling cookbook author, Streamy Award winner, and Streamy Social Good Award winner.

"I love what Shef is doing to empower aspiring food entrepreneurs across the country," said Andrew Rea of Binging with Babish. "It's an honor to partner with this special community and give Babish fans a chance to try one of my creations for the first time."

Shef has helped thousands of talented local chefs - 85% of whom are women, and 80% people of color - turn their culinary talents into a business for the first time. Many "shefs" are immigrants or refugees, representing nearly 100 countries around the world and earning tens of millions of dollars of net income to support themselves and their families. Over the past four years, Shef has grown to serve more than 70 million people and recently announced plans to expand nationwide this year.

"Through Binging with Babish, Andrew has inspired and educated millions on both the basics and endless possibilities of cooking, as well as the unique and powerful stories generational recipes can tell," said Shef co-founder Alvin Salehi. "We're thrilled to welcome him and the whole Babish Culinary Universe to the Shef community."

Shef is a chef-to-consumer marketplace that enables talented local chefs to connect directly with customers in their community and earn a meaningful income selling authentic, homemade dishes. Shef was founded by Joey Grassia and Alvin Salehi, both sons of immigrants whose parents struggled to make ends meet after arriving in the U.S. The "she" in Shef is in honor of their mothers who worked incredibly hard to support and nourish their families and communities. Shef is their way of bringing a community-based food system to life, where anyone can gain access to a meaningful income and take care of their neighbors, one meal at a time. The service is currently available in several markets across the United States, including San Francisco, New York, New Jersey, Seattle, Chicago, Houston, Austin, Boston, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Atlanta, with plans to expand nationwide this year. To order food from a local chef in your area, or for more information on how to join Shef, visit www.shef.com .

