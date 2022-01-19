Chef Vidya and Diya Miami Making a Major Announcement in the World of Vegan Cuisine

MIAMI, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With 2022 here, and Veganuary, Chef Vidya Maharaj along with the Maharaj family are sharing big news regarding their Miami Beach based restaurant Diya Miami. Diya has been making its mark on the South Florida food scene since opening doors amidst the covid pandemic. Now, during Veganuary, Chef Vidya and Diya announce participation at the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival this February.

The major news of Diya and Chef Vidya being featured in the world-renowned food festival hits a personal button for the Chef, as an FIU graduate. The announcement is timely as Diya also embarks on an array of dynamic collaborations, events, and inclusion in a huge environmental conference early Spring in South Florida.

On February 24, event enthusiasts can try some of Diya's unique vegan taco items at the Asian Night Market at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel. This walk-around event celebrates the unique culture of Asian cuisine from across the continent, bringing together incredibly delicious bites from some of the best Asian restaurants in the country.

Born in Trinidad, Vidya grew up with a passion for the kitchen. At Diya, she has created a menu that reflects her upbringing, and storied career as an epidemiologist in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. Chef Vidya sees food on a scientific level making her recipes different. Having built a dynamic career across a wide range of industries, and with the recent launch of Diya, along with her siblings, they have made major strides to enhance Miami's culinary industry. Step one, launching (Miami's first ever Vegan) Taco Bar BackRoom.

A kitchen, bar and lounge, Diya's popular menu items include signature Garlic Naan, Lettuce Wraps, delectable Biryani Rice, Dumplings, Bar B Que Burnt Ends, and one-of-a-kind handcrafted beverages from the cocktail lab where they make all their syrups (in house). With the rapid evolution of vegetarian cuisine in Miami, as well as the limited selection of Indian cuisine, the family-owned Diya has enjoyed wide acclaim since opening. From hosting unique vegan private events to adding a vegan brunch with bottomless Mimosas and Bloody Mary's, BackRoom Miami's first ever Vegan Taco Bar and special programming, the restaurant's focus is to support the vegan community and take patrons on an exquisite culinary journey.

Diya is located at 1766 Bay Rd Miami Beach, FL 33139. 5:00 PM- 10:00 PM Tuesday–Sunday. Guests can dine-in or enjoy outdoor seating and "to-go" delivery via Uber Eats. Support local pick up via direct link: www.toastTab.com/Diya. The eatery serves Indian, Contemporary Asian, and Vegan cuisine. Diya Miami is family-owned and operated by Diya, her children, Manni, Dharam and Vidya Maharaj along with Dharam's wife Valerie Slone. Raised in a vegetarian household, The Maharaj family identified a dearth for Indian cuisine that embraced the vegetarian and vegan movement.

