ChefDance Returns To Sundance To Celebrate Its 17th Year Bringing Together Leaders And Influencers In Food, Film, Music And Sustainability

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ChefDance, the biggest culinary feast during the Sundance Film Festival, is returning to Park City for the 17th annual celebration of food and film converging for a cause. For five consecutive days/nights, ChefDance will bring together top chefs for curated meals, conversations with experts in the industry, surprise performances and musical guests. This year they have partnered with Kroger, MasterCard, Postmates, Sysco and Chameleon Cold-Brew, as well as Future Generations Now as the official charity. Other sponsors include Auberge Lodge in Blue Sky, San Pellegrino, Yellowbird Foods, SkinTē and Sugarfina.

This year guests will dine on delectable cuisine from top chefs including Chef Gabriela Cámara (Cala, San Francisco, Onda, Los Angeles), Michelin Chef Melissa Perello (Francis and Octavia, San Francisco, M. Giorgina, Los Angeles), James Beard Chef Galen Zamarra (The Lodge at Blue Sky, Park City) and James Beard Chef Shawn McClain (Sage, Las Vegas, Highlands Steakhouse, Detroit).

In addition to dining, ChefDance will present fireside chats on food, film, sustainability and the environment. On Friday January 24th, a day of "Food Transformation" will include fireside discussions with Matt Swenson (Chameleon Coffee), Eric Edge (Postmates), Jeff Gordinier (Food & Drinks Editor, Esquire), Scott Heimendinger (Modernist Cuisine) and David Moscow (Host, From Scratch) moderated by Danielle Nierenberg (Food Tank) and Amelia Nierenberg (New York Times), brunch with Chef Alice Waters of the Edible Schoolyard Project, and a private screening with actress Olivia Wilde. In the evening, Alice Waters will be honored with a dinner by Chef Gabriela Cámara. Expected to attend are actors Alex Landi (Grey's Anatomy), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), Osric Chau (Supernatural), among many more.

On Saturday January 25th, conversations on "Diversity and Inclusivity" will include lunch with Sallie Krawcheck (Ellevest), and the launch of WUF "Voice of Dogs" featuring Cesar Millan (Teaching Cesar's Way). At night, there will be a dinner with Chef Melissa Perello honoring Martha Stewart who will receive the ChefDance Legend Award, Sallie Krawcheck, and Jennifer Salke (Head of Amazon Studios). Skyler Griswold (Founder, Future Generations Now) will be delivering a keynote speech at dinner. ChefDance will also honor the Sundance film Shirley starring Elisabeth Moss, Michael Stulbarg, Odessa Young and Logan Lerman. Singer Lèon will conclude the night with a performance.

Sunday's panel will be presented by Kroger Corp., and will include a conversation on "Zero Hunger, Zero Waste" with leaders in sustainability including Gil Phipps and Denise Osterhues (Kroger), Abby Ayers (Fair Trade USA), Etienne White (Sustainable Brands), Dana Williamson (Wasteless Solutions) and Jonathan Webb (AppHarvest) followed by a Zero Waste dinner created by Chef Galen Zamarra. The Evening Hour will be honored for their premiere at Sundance with Lili Taylor, Phil Ettinger, Cosmo Jarvis, Stacy Martin, Ross Partridge, Marc Menchaca and Hannah Barefoot. Afterwards, Rain Phoenix will perform.

To conclude the weekend, Monday January 27th will feature a collaboration with NEXUS on "Film, Media & Impact" with NEXUS CEO Rachel Gerrol. ChefDance will also host a fireside discussion on the film Welcome to Chechnya with Director David France and producers Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alice Henty and Justin Mikita. Dinner will be with James Beard Chef Shawn McClain and will honor the Sundance film Minari with Steven Yeun, Yuh Jung Youn and Han Yeri. A performance by the Ruen Brothers will take place after dinner.

Founded in 2004 by LA couple Kenny Griswold and Mimi Kim, ChefDance was created to provide the perfect marriage of fine food and film.

