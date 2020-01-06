Chefling and Bosch Home Appliances to Unveil the Ultimate Connected Kitchen Experience at CES

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home appliance leader Bosch and AI-kitchen assistant startup Chefling, Inc. will demonstrate for the first time at CES newly added inventory management technology in their connected smart kitchen solution. Expanding upon Chefling's ability to parse and send recipe commands from any recipe to smart Bosch appliances, the latest technology uses in-refrigerator image recognition to recognize newly added and removed items and automatically update inventory lists and streamline replenishment. This connection is empowered by Home Connect and can be used with any refrigerator that is equipped with a camera and is connected by Home Connect. At CES 2020, visitors will have the opportunity to see and experience the solution at Bosch's booth, #12401, located in Central Hall.

"We are excited to further deepen our strategic partnership with Chefling by offering Bosch home appliances that leverage the power of their smart kitchen assistant app to customize user experiences and take the concept of a truly connected kitchen to a new level," said Anja Prescher, director of brand marketing for Bosch home appliances. "The convenience of Chefling's integration with Bosch makes navigating the kitchen more efficient, saves customers time and money, and brings enjoyment back to the kitchen."

Chefling combines meal planning, recipe discovery, inventory management, shopping list collaboration, smart appliance control, and more, into one intuitive solution that can be controlled by voice through Alexa or through the app and learns how to be a better assistant over time. Users can already receive recipe recommendations based on what they have in their pantry, but keeping that pantry accurate can still be time consuming. With the Smart Food management solution, users simply put groceries away in the Bosch connected fridge, their inventory automatically updates within the Chefling app, and new recipe recommendations are available at the touch of a button. Once a user is ready to cook a recipe, they can send commands to smart ovens, and coffee makers. When items are removed from the fridge, the Chefling app keeps inventory up to date and provide the most relevant and convenient home cooking recommendations.

"We are creating the most comprehensive kitchen assistant to add unique experiences and value for anyone working in the kitchen. By making planning, cooking and shopping simpler and more enjoyable, we're helping improve consumers' quality of life," Chefling Co-Founder Amar Krishna adds.

About Chefling

Chefling, Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley and provides an AI-based smart kitchen assistant that combines meal planning, recipe discovery, inventory management and smart appliance connectivity to simplify the cooking experience and bring enjoyment back to the kitchen. The Chefling app is available for free on the App Store or Google Play. For more information, please visit www.chefling.com .

About Bosch home appliances

Bosch home appliances has been selling high-quality appliances in the United States since 1991. With a focus on engineering products that simplify life, Bosch is known nationwide for raising the standards in quietness, efficiency and design. Bosch frequently receives top ratings in leading consumer publications. Bosch home appliances is part of BSH Home Appliances Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Munich based BSH Home Appliances Group, the largest manufacturer of home appliances in Europe, and one of the leading companies in the sector worldwide. Headquartered in Irvine, CA, the company operates manufacturing facilities in La Follette, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C., housing state-of-the-art factories for dishwashers, ranges, ovens and cooktops. Technology and Development Centers are located in Caryville and Oak Ridge, Tenn., and New Bern, N.C.

