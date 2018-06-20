Chefling App Provides Consumers with a Simple Way to Minimize Food Waste with Intuitive Recipe Suggestions

In a recent study done by the University of Vermont, researchers found that from 2007-2014, U.S. consumers wasted nearly 150,000 tons of food per day – nearly a pound (422 grams) of food per person each day1. Researchers also found that the amount of food disposed depended on the individual's diet.

"Higher quality diets have greater amounts of fruits and vegetables, which are being wasted in greater quantities than other food," said Meredith Niles, assistant professor at the University of Vermont. "Eating healthy is important, and brings many benefits, but as we pursue these diets, we must think much more consciously about food waste."2

Below are the most frequently wasted items by users on Chefling's platform:

PRODUCE DAIRY MEAT Bananas Butter Bacon Broccoli Cheese Chicken Breast Carrots Eggs Ground Beef Lettuce Milk Sausage Onions Mayonnaise Shrimp

While the above list may vary per household, the Chefling app can still help minimize food waste by notifying users when items are about to expire. The app's machine learning capabilities will then present users with recipes they can make leveraging both new and existing pantry ingredients.

Chefling delivers cost-savings, convenience and a personalize assistant and is the only smart kitchen solution that incorporates the following features in one engaging and easy-to-use app:

Inventory Organization – easily add items to your pantry, monitor freshness and receive notifications when items are about to expire.

– easily add items to your pantry, monitor freshness and receive notifications when items are about to expire. Intuitive Recipe Suggestion – select recipes based on what is already in your pantry

– select recipes based on what is already in your pantry Shopping List Management – click to add items to your shopping list; once purchased, swipe on the item or scan your receipt to add items to your pantry

– click to add items to your shopping list; once purchased, swipe on the item or scan your receipt to add items to your pantry Voice Assistant Integration – using voice assistant devices3 such as Amazon Echo and Google Home, add items to your shopping list or listen to step-by-step cooking instructions for a complete and easy hands-free experience

"Chefling empowers consumers to be more strategic when cooking and while shopping. It uses extensive machine learning algorithms to better understand users' behaviors and helps them with making decisions in the kitchen," said Amar Krishna, co-founder and CEO, Chefling, Inc. "We suggest recipe ideas based on food items they already have, but also help them avoid unnecessary purchases and over spending while grocery shopping. One pound of food wasted per person each day is already too much, but when looking at it from a financial perspective, the amount of money wasted on unused food can have a significant impact on your wallet."

Availability and Pricing

The Chefling app is available now and can be downloaded for free on the App Store or Google Play. For more information, please visit www.chefling.net. Chefling will also be attending Pepcom Digital Experience in New York City on June 21. Stop by their booth to experience a live app demo.

About Chefling, Inc.

Chefling, Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, and provides users with the ultimate solution for the smart kitchen, delivering cost-savings, convenience and a personalized assistant. Chefling has developed the only smart kitchen app that incorporates inventory organization, intuitive recipe suggestion, shopping list management, and voice assistant integration into one platform to simplify the cooking experience. For more information, please visit www.chefling.net.

1 http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0195405

2 https://www.vermontbiz.com/news/2018/april/18/uvm-study-finds-surprising-link-between-food-waste-and-diet-quality

3 Requires Internet connection. Controlling certain devices and features in your home requires a compatible smart device.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Chefling disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

