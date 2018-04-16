Chefling Raises $1 Million in Funding to Support Business Expansion

"Chefling's unique and comprehensive personal kitchen assistant presents an exciting opportunity to gain widespread market adoption," said Brian Deutsch, founder, XVVC, LLC. "Its popularity among users to-date far validates the need for this simple, all-in-one solution in the growing voice assistant space."

The funding comes on the heels of the app's fast-growing user-base, receiving more than 100,000 downloads within the span of a year. The Chefling app delivers cost-savings, convenience, and a personalized assistant, as well as seamless integration with voice assistant devices like Amazon Echo and Google Home1.

"XVVC recognizes Chefling's growth potential as the adoption of IoT and smart appliances continues to increase," said Amar Krishna, co-founder and CEO, Chefling, Inc. "XVVC's support validates the market opportunity we envision, and this funding allows us to drive innovation and future developments."

Chefling currently holds a temporary patent for its Consumable Goods Inventory Management System – a system and method that manages the inventory of pantries and refrigerators via a mobile application – and has filed for complete patent approval from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Chefling is the only smart kitchen app that incorporates inventory organization, intuitive recipe suggestion, and shopping list management into one platform to simplify the cooking experience. The patent will play a key role in helping users meal plan and prep efficiently with ease and is currently available via the Chefling app.

About XVVC, LLC

XVVC, LLC is an industry agnostic investor in seed-stage businesses with elite leadership teams and some demonstrable level of traction in their respective markets. XVVC leverages a carefully selected network of LPs to provide high-touch, value-added advice and support to the teams with which it partners.

About Chefling, Inc.

Chefling, Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley and provides users with the ultimate solution for the smart kitchen, delivering cost-savings, convenience, and a personalized assistant. Chefling has developed the only smart kitchen app that incorporates inventory organization, intuitive recipe suggestion, shopping list management, and voice assistant integration into one platform to simplify the cooking experience. For more information, please visit www.chefling.net.

1Requires Internet connection. Controlling certain devices and features in your home requires a compatible smart device.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Chefling disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

