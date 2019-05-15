Chefling Receives Series A Funding from BSH to Expand Smart Kitchen Platform

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Culinary tech startup Chefling announced today that it has raised significant Series A funding from investors led by BSH Hausgeräte GmbH (BSH), with additional partnership from XVVC, for one third of the shares in the company. BSH is the portfolio owner of well-known appliance brands including Bosch, Thermador and Siemens.

The funding establishes BSH as a strategic minority stakeholder in Chefling and will support further development of Chefling's AI-driven Application and UltraConnect™ platform. The app uses machine learning and appliance connectivity to provide a fully integrated cooking journey, from managing pantry inventory to selecting and preparing recipes to shopping for groceries online.

"This funding will accelerate the ongoing development of our platform and user base and enable us to bring new capabilities to market faster," said Jeff Quan Xie, Co-Founder at Chefling. "The financing will also help us grow our team and build partnerships as we work to make Chefling an essential app for every connected home and modern kitchen."

The IoT-enabled consumer electronics market is currently estimated at $124B, with smart home consumers eager for innovation that enhances and streamlines the meal planning and preparation experience. Chefling's platform is designed to empower consumers to more easily manage pantry stock, find recipes that match what's on hand, and prepare those recipes with smart home appliances.

About Chefling

Chefling, Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley and provides the ultimate smart kitchen solution, leveraging an AI-driven platform to seamlessly incorporate inventory organization, intuitive recipe suggestions, shopping list management, and smart device integration to simplify the cooking experience in connected homes. We are driven by our mission to bring a unique kitchen experience to everyone who wants to discover the joy of cooking.

About BSH

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH, with 2018 sales revenues of some EUR 13.4 billion and about 61,000 employees, is a global leader in the home appliance industry. The company's brand portfolio includes 13 well-known appliance brands like Bosch and Siemens as well as the ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands like Kitchen Stories. BSH produces at roughly 40 factories, and is represented by about 80 companies in some 50 countries. BSH is a Bosch Group company.

