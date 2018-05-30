Chefling to Participate in Panel Discussion at Smart Kitchen Summit Europe 2018

What: The Smart Kitchen Summit Europe 2018 explores the future of food and cooking, and how smart kitchen innovators are reshaping the kitchen. During the "Infrastructure: Building Smart Kitchen Platforms" panel discussion, attendees will have a chance to learn about the ways in which Chefling is revolutionizing the smart kitchen, including:

Incorporating inventory organization, shopping list management intuitive recipe suggestion, as well as grocery expiration notifications into a single platform, Chefling serves up the best recipes based on what users already have in the kitchen, requiring little-to-no trips to the grocery store, and at no additional cost. Food AI Integration: Using voice-assistant technology to provide step-by-step cooking instructions or easily add items to the shopping list, the Chefling app seamlessly works with voice assistant devices such as Amazon Echo and Google Home, providing users with a complete hands-free experience and simplifying everyday tasks in the kitchen1.

Alongside Chefling, Jeff Xie will be joined by Josh Sigel, COO of Innit and Ben Harris, CEO of Drop Kitchen. The panel discussion will be moderated by Michael Wolf, creator of the Smart Kitchen Summit and publisher of The Spoon.

When: The event runs from Monday, June 11 to Tuesday, June 12, 2018. The "Infrastructure: Building Smart Kitchen Platforms" panel discussion takes place at 12:20 p.m. IST.

Where: Guinness Storehouse, St James's Gate, Ushers, Dublin 8, Ireland

Why: In today's growing IoT environments, Chefling understands the need for an integrated smart kitchen platform that cuts costs, simplifies user experience and caters specifically to the user. As a leader in innovative smart kitchen solutions, Chefling not only streamlines activities in the kitchen, but also redefines the way people meal plan, grocery shop and ultimately decide what's for dinner.

The Chefling app is available now and can be downloaded for free on the App Store or Google Play. For more information, please visit www.chefling.net.

About Chefling, Inc.

Chefling, Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, and provides users with the ultimate solution for the smart kitchen, delivering cost-savings, convenience and a personalized assistant. Chefling has developed the only smart kitchen app that incorporates inventory organization, intuitive recipe suggestion, shopping list management, and voice assistant integration into one platform to simplify the cooking experience. For more information, please visit www.chefling.net.

1Requires Internet connection. Controlling certain devices and features in your home requires a compatible smart device.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Walt & Company disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

