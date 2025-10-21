CHEFMAN Launches the Caffeinator Drip: A 14-Cup Drip Coffee Maker

Designed for rich, barista-quality coffee at home, the Caffeinator Drip is a stylish coffee maker built for flavor and flexibility

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CHEFMAN – the leader in innovative kitchen technology – has launched the Caffeinator Drip , a 14-cup drip coffee maker designed for coffee lovers who want bold, smooth flavor in every batch. Combining advanced brewing technology with user-friendly features, the Caffeinator Drip brings a premium coffeehouse experience into the home.

Now available nationwide exclusively at Costco, and retailing for $59.99, the Caffeinator Drip marks the brand's latest extension of their popular "Caffeinator" product line, which aims to elevate the single-serve at-home coffee experience – not only through elite taste and convenience, but also by immaculate design.

Unlike traditional drip coffee makers, the Caffeinator Drip replicates professional brewing techniques automatically. Its Wide Showerhead evenly saturates coffee grounds, while the Bloom Cycle pre-soaks the fresh grounds, releasing carbon dioxide and unlocking deeper aromatics and flavor compounds. This ensures smooth, balanced coffee in every cup, eliminating the uneven extraction often experienced with standard drip machines. The BalancedBrew™ Funnel delivers uniform flavor throughout the carafe, while the BOLD button intensifies extraction for a richer, more robust taste.

Designed with everyday usability in mind, the Caffeinator Drip features a 72 oz water reservoir for larger batch brewing, a glass carafe with a locking lid for easy pouring and heat retention, plus a 24-hour programmable timer so hot coffee is ready when you want it. The customizable Keep Warm feature offers three temperature settings, providing up to three hours of continuous use. Additional accessories, including a charcoal water filter and a reusable GoldTone® coffee filter, ensure each brew is flavorful and convenient.

The Caffeinator Drip is available exclusively at Costco, both in-store and online .

About CHEFMAN

Chefman products make cooking extraordinary. They create innovative kitchen electronics that empower people of all skill levels in the kitchen. Chefman focuses on kitchen tools/small appliances that help save time in the kitchen. For more information about CHEFMAN, visit www.chefman.com , or follow on Instagram and Facebook (@mychefman).

