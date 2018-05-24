Chefs Club Announces San Francisco Chef Matthew Accarrino To Head Residency Program At Chefs Club Aspen

The Midwest native has been celebrated for his culinary style that draws inspiration from his Italian heritage & classical training. His strong belief in direct sourcing and creativity in producing his own ingredients has resulted in truly personal dishes.

Accarrino took top honors at San Francisco's Cochon 555, was named a 2010 StarChefs San Francisco Rising Star, and earned Food & Wine's "Best New Chef" in 2014 and a Michelin star for SPQR two years in a row. As part of the Chefs Club Residency Program, Accarrino will completely reinvent both the space and menu at Chefs Club Aspen at the iconic St. Regis Hotel.

ABOUT CHEFS CLUB RESIDENCY PROGRAM

Chefs Club's Residency Program gives chefs the opportunity to showcase their talents in Chefs Club kitchens for up to six months, without the long-term commitment and high costs of operation involved in extending their base of operations. The residency program is now being expanded to Aspen following its success of at Chefs Club New York with Chef JJ Johnson from Minton's in Harlem, Jeremiah Langhorne from The Dabney in D.C. and Sota Atsumi from Clown Bar in Paris.

ABOUT CHEFS CLUB

Founded in 2012 by Belgian entrepreneur Stephane De Baets, Chefs Club is a game-changing new restaurant concept that has transformed the culinary landscape by bringing a rotating cast of chefs to Chefs Club location's in New York and Aspen, allowing guests to enjoy a diverse cuisine and the best dishes the world has to offer. Since 2012, Chefs Club has featured nearly 200 chefs on its nightly menu and Residency Program, including Tokyo's Zaiyu Hasegawa, Paris's Alain Ducasse, New York's Georges Mendes, New Orleans's Emeril Lagasse, Harlem's Marcus Samuelsson, and Lyon's Jacques Pepin, to name a few.

Chefs Club Aspen opened in 2012 at the St. Regis Hotel, followed by Chefs Club New York in 2014 at the Puck building and Chefs Club Counter in 2017 in New York's SoHo neighborhood.

