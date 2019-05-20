Chef's Cut Launches Zero Sugar Biltong

Chef's Cut has never been satisfied with status quo and is always on the search for the best ingredients, flavors, and preparations of meat snacks. With their new biltong offering, they have taken their chef-crafted obsession to make a most delicious (and healthy) meat snack.

Biltong is made by cutting fine cuts of lean beef razor-thin, soaking them in a spice infused vinegar marinade, and letting them air-dry for about a week. Chef's Cut Biltong is a slow, authentically crafted preparation of meat where no sugar is required, so each bag contains 26g of protein and ZERO sugar. It is perfect for keto and paleo diets, or for anyone who is looking for a high protein portable snack for their everyday fuel moments.

Bart Adlam, Chef's Cut's CEO comments, "American consumers continue to seek out high protein snacks, and more than ever they are looking to reduce their sugar consumption. With zero sugar, our biltong will bring new consumers to the meat snacks category, including those looking for keto and paleo friendly offerings. We're confident that we've produced the best-tasting and most authentic biltong to the US market yet."

Chef's Cut Real Jerky Co.'s biltong will come in two flavors, Original and Spicy Chili. Both flavors will launch in June 2019 in-store and online at chefscutrealjerky.com.

About Chef's Cut Real Jerky Co.

Chef's Cut Real Jerky Co. was created by Chef Blair Swiler and Dennis Riedel. Swiler was caddying alongside Riedel and shared his homemade jerky with him - real cuts of premium beef slowly smoked to tender perfection. They teamed up and began smoking and selling Chef's Cut Real Jerky to golf and country clubs across the United States. Today, their vision is to change the way people, on and beyond the golf course, think about meat snacks by creating the best tasting, highest quality meat snacks on the market.

