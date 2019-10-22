Chef's Knife Cutting Competition Hits Portland November 2

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BLADE Show West will bring together knifemakers, top chefs, and cutlery enthusiasts on November 2nd to face off in the 1st Annual Chef's Knife Cutting Competition. This featured event is a part of the show's "West Coast Pit After-Party" hosted by BLADE Magazine on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at the Portland Night Market space on Alder Street. The competition will "pit" chefs and knifemakers against each other for the chance to win stellar prizes and ultimate bragging rights while showcasing top-notch cutting skills.

This competition is new to the BLADE Show West portfolio this year, along with the Balisong knife flipping competition being held onsite at the show. Prizes for the cutting competition include: custom chef knife from Fingal Ferguson Knives, custom handmade apron from BA Craftmade Aprons, cash reward, and a feature in the BLADE Magazine.

Three Portland locals will make their cuts, including the Bell brothers. Gabriel Bell, a well-known knifemaker, and Nicholas Bell, chef and catering rockstar, will compete for the top prizes and years of family bragging rights (or turkey carving responsibility). But first, they will have to battle a 17th generation Yoshimoto Bladesmith, Murray Carter, and other top-notch competitors. The table is set, and the best knives and skills will be showcased.

The 2019 BLADE Show West is sponsored by Bestech Knives, Hogue Knives, Microtech Knives, Squid Industries, and TOPS Knives.

About BLADE Show: Presented by BLADE Magazine, one of the premier publications in the industry, BLADE Show hosts two consumer tradeshows annually in the Atlanta and Portland regions. Bringing together thousands under one roof, BLADE Show continues to grow after 38 years in the marketplace.

