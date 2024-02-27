ChefTec xt8 on Display at CMAA World Conference in March

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The power of ChefTec Software will be on display at Booth #244 at the CMAA 2024 World Conference and Club Business Expo on March 6-7, 2024 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. All the newest functionality available in the ChefTec xt8 version will be featured at the show, showcasing how our innovative solutions continue to redefine culinary management for the foodservice industry.

Tristan Reinhard, Director of Operations at Culinary Software Services, the creators of ChefTec Software, addresses the diverse challenges faced by country clubs and golf clubs in managing their foodservice programs. Reinhard emphasizes the evolving demands of members for seamless service spanning early morning to late night, aligning with the operations of full-time restaurants. According to Mr. Reinhard, "ChefTec empowers clubs to turn their foodservice initiatives into lucrative profit centers. It helps optimize cost efficiency and maintain stringent production schedules. Moreover, the streamlined integration between ChefTec and Jonas Software allows for direct sales exportation from Jonas to ChefTec, eliminating the need for redundant data entry. ChefTec is positioned as a pivotal solution with the capability to make a significant impact on operational success."

New features and functions in ChefTec xt8 include new reports for greater accountability and cost control, as well as easier and more efficient data entry processes. ChefTec xt8 introduces a range of enhanced features and functions, including new reports that significantly improve accountability and cost control. Additionally, streamlined and more efficient data entry processes have been implemented, ensuring a smoother and more user-friendly experience for our valued users.

ChefTec is currently in use in country clubs and golf clubs around the world, including The Vintage Club - Indian Wells, CA; Medinah Country Club - Medinah, IL; Addison Reserve Country Club - Delray Beach, FL; Oakland Hills Country Club - Bloomfield Hills, MI; Riviera Country Club - Coral Gables, FL; Indian Ridge Country Club - Andover, MA; Rush Creek Golf Club - Maple Grove, MN; Arcis Golf- Dallas, TX; and The Country Club - Brookline, MA.

For more information on attending the CMAA 2024 World Conference go to www.cmaa.org/learn/meetings-and-events/conference/wc2024/

About Culinary Software Services, Inc.

Culinary Software Services, Inc. stands as a pioneering force in delivering cutting-edge software solutions tailored for the foodservice and hospitality industry. As the leading provider of foodservice software, our commitment to excellence is unwavering. Our mission is to empower businesses by providing technology that streamlines operations, fosters innovation, and enhances overall efficiency.

Our flagship products, ChefTec® and CorTec®, are industry-renowned solutions for recipe and menu costing, inventory control, purchasing and ordering, requisitions and transfers, and nutritional analysis. Recognized for our excellence, Culinary Software Services proudly received the IQ Award for Software Products & Services. ChefTec has twice earned the prestigious Innovator's Award for Technology from the California Restaurant Association.

Our extensive clientele includes esteemed names such as Whole Foods Market, The Vintage Club, Sodexo, Apple Inc., and the U.S. Naval Academy.

Since our inception in 1990, Culinary Software Services has been headquartered in Boulder, Colo., driving innovation and technological advancements in the industry. For more information, please visit our website at www.ChefTec.com.

CONTACT:

Holly Baumkratz

Culinary Software Services

(303) 447-3334

[email protected]

www.ChefTec.com

SOURCE Culinary Software Services, Inc.