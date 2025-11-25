ChefUniforms.com Celebrates Dual Victory at the World Food Championships as Sponsored Teams Claim First and Second Place

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChefUniforms.com is proud to announce an extraordinary achievement at the 2025 World Food Championships (WFC), where two teams sponsored by the brand earned top honors on the global culinary stage. The Nguyen Family Team, led by celebrated young chef Preston Nguyen, captured First Place, while renowned "Itasian-fusion" innovator Chef Jonathan Scinto and his culinary partner Chef Ricky finished in a very close Second Place, separated by less than a single point.

This dual victory marks an exciting milestone for ChefUniforms.com and underscores the brand's ongoing commitment to supporting the culinary community with high-performance, professional-grade apparel designed for comfort, confidence, and excellence under pressure.

Nguyen Family Earns First Place in a Surreal, Hard-Fought Win

For Chef Preston Nguyen, the WFC win represents both a culmination of family teamwork and personal mastery.

"Winning first place again felt surreal and actually such relief," said Nguyen. "The talent rises every year as this becomes a more international competition. To come out on top is both humbling and energizing."

One standout moment came when Nguyen turned to see his brother and sister cooking beside him in the kitchen.

"You could feel the love and pride of our little team. It was incredible having my siblings experience cooking in an international competition."

Nguyen's winning dish blended technical precision with comforting, relatable flavors—executed under pressure and elevated by a challenging mystery ingredient: a Sam's Club Vanilla Berry Cake paired with pineapple spears.

"The mystery ingredient was the toughest part," he added. "We overcame it by communicating constantly and trusting each other's strengths."

Nguyen credits ChefUniforms gear as a competitive advantage.

"The stretch fabric and breathable materials let me move freely and stay cool. The coats moved with me—not against me."

Nguyen, whose next ventures include opening The Vandy by Preston Nguyen in 2026 and competing for the WFC Final Table's $150,000 prize, summed up the brand in three words:

"Modern. Comfortable. Professional."

Chef Jonathan Scinto Takes Second Place: A High-Energy, High-Intensity, Near-Perfect Performance

Coming in second by a razor-thin 0.6-point margin, Chef Jonathan Scinto delivered one of the most technically precise and emotionally charged performances of the competition.

"It felt incredible to make it that far — but we came for that #1 spot. Missing first by less than a point? That one stings," said Scinto. "But massive respect to every chef who competed — and huge congratulations to Chef Preston. He earned it."

A defining moment came as Scinto and Chef Ricky placed their final dish:

"Everything clicked. We knew we'd cooked something on another level. The room got silent when the judges approached — we felt that shift."

Scinto's dishes – including his "Long Island Surf & Turf Roll" and a Peruvian-inspired Pineapple Ceviche Martini crafted from the required ingredient – showcased his signature "Itasian" fusion style.

"My food tells the story of Queens, Long Island, and the melting pot that raised me."

Their team overcame the chaotic energy of competition through discipline, precision, and unshakeable chemistry.

"We run our station like a well-oiled machine — poetry in motion under pressure. It's that Mamba mentality with Long Island grit."

Though the finish was bittersweet, Scinto made it clear:

"This isn't redemption — it's personal now. The title and that $150K are coming back to Long Island in 2026."

ChefUniforms.com Proudly Supports the Culinary Champions of Tomorrow

"We are incredibly proud to support both of these outstanding teams," said Jenni Cresswell, Senior Director of Commercial Strategy for ChefUniforms.com. "Their passion, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence embody the spirit of today's culinary professionals. Our goal is to help chefs perform their best with apparel engineered for intensity, precision, and comfort — and these results speak volumes."

ChefUniforms.com continues its mission to empower chefs across the world with modern, functional, and professional apparel built for both the everyday kitchen and the global competition stage.

About ChefUniforms.com

ChefUniforms.com is a leading provider of premium culinary apparel, offering chefs and hospitality professionals innovative designs crafted for comfort, performance, and style. With a focus on modern fabrics, durability, and inclusive sizing, the brand supports culinary talent at every level—from home cooks to world champions.

