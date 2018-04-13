To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018, or outside the U.S. +1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on April 26, 2018, until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on May 3, 2018, by calling 1-844-512-2921, or outside the U.S. +1-412-317-6671, with Conference ID 13677690. An audio archive of the call will also be available at http://investor.chegg.com.

ABOUT CHEGG

Chegg puts students first. As the leading student-first connected learning platform, Chegg strives to improve the overall return on investment in education by helping students learn more in less time and at a lower cost. Chegg is a publicly-held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chegg-to-announce-first-quarter-2018-financial-results-300629407.html

SOURCE Chegg, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.chegg.com

