Chegg to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student, today announced that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the first quarter of 2018 ended March 31, 2018, on Thursday, April 26, 2018, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018, or outside the U.S. +1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on April 26, 2018, until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on May 3, 2018, by calling 1-844-512-2921, or outside the U.S. +1-412-317-6671, with Conference ID 13677690. An audio archive of the call will also be available at http://investor.chegg.com.

ABOUT CHEGG
Chegg puts students first. As the leading student-first connected learning platform, Chegg strives to improve the overall return on investment in education by helping students learn more in less time and at a lower cost. Chegg is a publicly-held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com.

