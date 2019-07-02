Chegg to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), a Smarter Way to Student, today announced that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the second quarter of 2019 ended June 30, 2019, on Monday, July 29, 2019, after the market close. Chegg will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on the same day.

To access the call, please dial 1-877-407-4018, or outside the U.S. +1-201-689-8471. A live webcast of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com under the Events & Presentations menu.

An audio replay will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on July 29, 2019, until 8:59 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Aug 5, 2019, by calling 1-844-512-2921, or outside the U.S. +1-412-317-6671, with Conference ID 13691855. An audio archive of the call will also be available at https://investor.chegg.com.

ABOUT CHEGG

Chegg puts students first. As the leading student-first connected learning platform, Chegg strives to improve the overall return on investment in education by helping students learn more in less time and at a lower cost. Chegg is a publicly-held company based in Santa Clara, California and trades on the NYSE under the symbol CHGG. For more information, visit www.chegg.com .

